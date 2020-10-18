Arts briefs: Upcoming music, film, art and dance events

Student films

UNC School of the Arts will prevent a showcase of student films on demand through Oct. 18.

The nine short films are a sampling of work that students completed remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic precluded on-campus collaboration in March.

The films will include: “Échappé”: For a chance at a solo performance, an aging dancer has to decide whether to stand up to a choreographer’s unwanted sexual advances. “Standstill”: In an attempt to maintain sobriety, a recovering young addict grapples with the need to leave his loved ones behind. “Sideways”: Best friends find out that living together may not be as easy as they thought when their lifestyles begin to clash.

The screenings are free, but tickets are required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/yyztphex.

New exhibit

A new exhibit— “As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations” — is on display through the end of October at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St., Danbury.