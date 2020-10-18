Arts briefs: Upcoming music, film, art and dance events

Student films
UNC School of the Arts will prevent a showcase of student films on demand through Oct. 18.
The nine short films are a sampling of work that students completed remotely after the COVID-19 pandemic precluded on-campus collaboration in March.
The films will include: “Échappé”: For a chance at a solo performance, an aging dancer has to decide whether to stand up to a choreographer’s unwanted sexual advances. “Standstill”: In an attempt to maintain sobriety, a recovering young addict grapples with the need to leave his loved ones behind. “Sideways”: Best friends find out that living together may not be as easy as they thought when their lifestyles begin to clash.
The screenings are free, but tickets are required. Sign up at tinyurl.com/yyztphex.
New exhibit
A new exhibit— “As I See It: Art Through the Lenses of Three Generations” — is on display through the end of October at the Apple Gallery at Stokes County Arts Council at 500 N. Main St., Danbury.
The exhibit features Fran Speight, Kristen Maready and Sharon Grubbs. Speight use oils and pastels for rural landscapes, as well as commissioned pet portraits. Maready works primarily with oils but also uses pastel, graphite and charcoal to create representational art. Grubbs is primarily an oil painter but has started working in mixed media and pastels to create abstract art to capture the impression of what she is observing.
Visit stokesarts.org.
Opera show
As part of its “Pivotal Season,” Piedmont Opera will present “Echoes from Carolina,” two one-act productions at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18 live-streamed from the Stevens Center.
Act I will be "Slow Dusk" by Carlisle Floyd of South Carolina. Act II will be “From Appalachia” by Winston-Salem’s Kenneth Frazelle.
Tickets to the livestream are $20 for adults or $5 for students at piedmontopera.org or 336-725-7101. Opera personnel can advise the technologically challenged.
Visit piedmontopera.org.
Rock the Vote
A Rock the Vote Concert will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at votenc.org/party.
The event will be hosted by N.C. musicians and groups that encourage early voting.
Performers will include: hosts singer/songwriter Joe Troop of Che Apalache and cellist/singer-songwriter Shana Tucker; and musicians The Hamiltones, Alexa Rose, Lakota John, Vivica C. Coxx, Diali Keba Cissokho and Javier Montano.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present "ri-nu [renew]" an exhibit of moss art and nature-inspired installations by Mona King from Oct. 20 to Jan. 3 in the Arboreal Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St.
King is a professionally trained artist/designer/interior architect. King said it’s a way to re-set, re-start, and get on with your “wild and precious life”, in the words of poet Mary Oliver.
King sees this exhibition at this time as “an antidote to stress”, saying, “As we naturally seek ways to reduce the stress on our minds and bodies, nothing comforts and renews us as quickly and as beautifully as the natural world. Admission is free. COVID-9 protocols will be observed.
Go to intothearts.org or call 336-722-2585.
UNCSA play
UNC School of the Arts will present "Inheritance: A Work in Progress" at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-31 in the courtyard at Brookstown Inn, 200 Brookstown Ave., Winston-Salem.
UNCSA Schools of Drama and Design & Production have collaborated to create this original story. The 50-minute play, which will feature six characters through windows of the 1837 Brookstown Inn, is a work of devised theater exploring timely themes of isolation, identity, relationships and mental health. Each performance will be followed by a talk with the case, directors and designers.
Tickets are free, but reservations are required by phone at 336-721-1945 or online at uncsa.edu/performances. Admission will be limited with outdoor seating arranged to accommodate social distancing.
For more information, go to uncsa.edu.
Arts awards
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is accepting nominations for its 2020 annual awards.
The categories are:
Arts Council Award: An individual who has exhibited a strong commitment to volunteer service and has made a significant and lasting impact on the arts in our community.
R. Philip Hanes Jr. Young Leader Recognition Award: Someone younger than 40, whose time, talent and energy have furthered the mission of supporting and promoting the arts and culture of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Arts Educator Excellence Award: An educator or teaching artist.
Arts-Integrated Workplace Award: A local company for its exemplary efforts to integrate the arts into its corporate culture and employees’ lives.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
To make a nomination or for more information, go to intothearts.org/annual-awards.
