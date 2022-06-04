Arts Briefs: West End Mambo kicks off Summer Parks Concert Series

Concert

West End Mambo will kick off the Summer Parks Concert Series at 5 p.m. June 5 at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

Food and beverages from local vendors and food trucks will be available for purchase. In addition, community members and arts organizations will have booths at the parks, and all six concerts will include free arts activities for children sponsored by Publix Charities.

The concerts and parking are free.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.

The series is a collaborative presentation by Forsyth County government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of Forsyth County that enables us to offer these concerts to our entire community,” Chase Law, president and chief executive of the Arts Council, said in a press release. “This family-friendly concert series offers something for everyone. We are certain that this year will be our best year yet!”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Concerts will start at 5 p.m.

Event

Artfolio will host a Birthday Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. June 5 at the Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

Meet and talk to the 20 participating artists about their collections. Artwork will be for sale.

The event will also include live jazz by Ron Rudkin, saxophonist, clarinetist and flutist; Federico Pivetta, pianist; and William Morris, double bassist.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit artfolios.shop/post/art folios-birthday-bash.

Theatre

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse as part of its 87th season.

The musical will be at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 10-11, 16-18, 22-25 and 2 p.m. June 11-12, 18, 25-26.

Tickets are $15-$27 at 336-725-4001 or ltofws.org.

Concerts

Salem Band continues its 250th anniversary season with a summer concert series at Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

Concerts will be:

7:30 p.m. June 18: Combined concert with Bethlehem, Pa., Municipal Band

7:30 p.m. July 4: “Stars & Stripes” with Winston-Salem Pops Chorus. Pre-concert music will be at 6:45 p.m. (rain date July 5)

7:30 p.m. July 19: “Trombone Mania!” with commissioned composition, trombone soloist Erik Salzwedel and Community Trombone Ensemble. Pre-concert music will be at 6:45 p.m. (rain date July 22)

7:30 p.m. Aug. 9: Salem Band Alumni Concert with vocalist Mignon Dobbins (rain date Aug. 12)

Concerts are free. Bring chairs or blankets. Food vendors will be on-site.

Art exhibit

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion” — a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers through June 11 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. He uses his creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium and abstract art. “Mediums in Motion,” is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life.

“As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.