Arts briefs

Film

“Black Ice,” an interactive, virtual reality short film created at the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, has been selected to screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) on March 13-15.

The project, created by writer/producer Arif Khan, extended reality (XR) developer Lawrence Yip and programmer/technical artist Darren Woodland Jr., was developed during the Immersive Storytelling Residency in the Media and Emerging Technology Lab (METL) at UNCSA.

“Black Ice” is set in the cyberpunk future, as a young woman visits a memory editor to suppress a dark memory of a murder she committed. However, the more the editor alters the memory, the more she finds herself wanting to kill again. “Black Ice” is a single-player, cinematic VR experience that explores the dangerous power of memories and how much they make up who we are, for better or worse.

“Black Ice” will be shown as part of the XR Experience at SXSW, an exhibition that showcases outstanding immersive projects by international producers. It was selected as one of just 29 films from hundreds of applicants, and it is the first film created at UNCSA to be accepted for screening at SXSW.