Arts briefs

Author event
The 10th annual Movable Feast and Parapalooza will be Feb. 26-27. The Saturday Evening Parapalooza will be at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre inside Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Authors will read from their books and will sign books. Tickets are $45. The Sunday Afternoon Movable Feast will be at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Place Theatre. Each author will visit each of 10 tables for 10 minutes. A book signing will follow. Tickets are $45.
Tickets are available at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22. Find a list of authors and books at bookmarksnc.org/MovableFeast22.
Musical
The musical Disney’s “The Lion King” will be at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-24 and March 1-3; 8 p.m. Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5; 1 p.m. Feb. 24, 27 and March 6; 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 5; 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6.
Tickets start at $29 plus tax and fees. Limited seats available at ticketmaster.com. Check TangerCenter.com for any new seat openings.
“The Lion King” is recommended for ages 6 and older. Masks are required.
Visit tangercenter.com.
Concert
Superchunk will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.
Formed in 1989 in Chapel Hill, Superchunk is Mac McCaughan (guitar, vocals), Jim Wilbur (guitar, backing vocals), Jon Wurster (drums, backing vocals), and Laura Ballance (bass, backing vocals). Superchunk has run the gamut of milestone albums: early punk rock stompers, polished mid-career masterpieces and lush, adventurous curveballs.
Special guest will be Torres.
Tickets are $20-$30 at theramkat.com.
COVID-19 precautions include proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the show. Masks are required.
Visit theramkat.com, superchunk.com and torresmusicofficial.com.
Concert
Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony will present its annual Concert for Community at 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus.
The first half of the concert will feature this year’s Peter Perret Youth Talent Search winners performing with the Winston-Salem Symphony. Violinist Arti Phoncharoensri will perform “Winter” from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons and cellist Sam Tripp will play his own arrangement of the Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor. In the second half, the combined orchestra will perform selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
The concert will conclude with Antonín Dvořák’s “The Golden Spinning Wheel,” a symphonic poem full of masterful displays of lush textures.
The concert is free with a reservation at wssymphony.org.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required. Masks are also required.
Visit wssymphony.org.
Exhibit
The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display through March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits, featuring a variety of mediums, themes and artists. The theme of “The Colors of Winter” is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, as well as the colors associated with these reflections. An artist member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
For more information about becoming an artist member, visit yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships, or email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Film
“Black Ice,” an interactive, virtual reality short film created at the School of Filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, has been selected to screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW) on March 13-15.
The project, created by writer/producer Arif Khan, extended reality (XR) developer Lawrence Yip and programmer/technical artist Darren Woodland Jr., was developed during the Immersive Storytelling Residency in the Media and Emerging Technology Lab (METL) at UNCSA.
“Black Ice” is set in the cyberpunk future, as a young woman visits a memory editor to suppress a dark memory of a murder she committed. However, the more the editor alters the memory, the more she finds herself wanting to kill again. “Black Ice” is a single-player, cinematic VR experience that explores the dangerous power of memories and how much they make up who we are, for better or worse.
“Black Ice” will be shown as part of the XR Experience at SXSW, an exhibition that showcases outstanding immersive projects by international producers. It was selected as one of just 29 films from hundreds of applicants, and it is the first film created at UNCSA to be accepted for screening at SXSW.
“The School of Filmmaking is very proud of the artists who created ‘Black Ice’ and the creativity that caught this significant festival’s attention,” said Deborah LaVine, Dean of the School of Filmmaking. “Arif, Lawrence and Darren’s work is a wonderful representation of the audacious and bold filmmaking possible in the interactive space, and the innovative work that is supported and cultivated at UNCSA.”
Information about 2022 screenings and a complete festival schedule can be found at sxsw.com.
New exhibit
“Not Untitled” is a new series of artwork by Chris Flory that will run through Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Flory’s work falls into an ambiguous space — they are semi-representational, depicting things that are not real and yet not entirely abstract.
A native of Philadelphia, Flory earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from Philadelphia College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts from UNC-Greensboro. Flory has been a member of Artworks Gallery since 1993. She lives in Winston-Salem with her husband and their two feline friends.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
New exhibit
“Art From the Heart” is a new group exhibition by gallery members that will run through Feb. 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit is an all-members show of handmade work that celebrates February — the month that reminds of romance. The works feature mediums including gelatin prints, photography, painting, ceramics and more.
The exhibits are free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.