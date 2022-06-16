Arts Briefs

Event

Greensboro Summer Solstice will be from 2 to 10 p.m. June 18 at Greensboro Arboretum and Lindley Park.

Two stages will feature music and dance performances. The event will also include a drum circle, vendors and more with the annual Fire Finale at 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. No pets allowed.

New exhibit

The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will host “Will Wilson: Connecting the Dots,” a mid-career retrospective of the Diné (Navajo) photographer and community engagement artist, from June 16 to Dec. 11 in the Main Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.

An opening reception with the artist will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16. The reception is free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 donation.

A prolific artist with a wide range of technical experience, Wilson presents an artistic vision that is experimental in technique and approach. His works use cutting-edge technologies alongside historical photographic processes, including augmented reality, drone photography and tintypes.

This exhibition showcases photography and sculpture from three significant bodies of work created over the past two decades, addressing topics such as environmental justice, institutional racism and indigenous futurism.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

Pottery

Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 16 at Davis Gallery at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The event will feature hundreds of fun and functional handmade ceramic objects at deeply discounted prices. Admission is free. Proceeds from sales will help support Sawtooth programming as it enters its 77th year of providing high-quality craft and visual art instruction.

“More than 250 artists and craftspeople have donated their perfectly imperfect pieces for this sale, including professional artists, staff, instructors and students,” said Seth Charles, Ceramics Department Director at Sawtooth. “So, what makes them not quite perfect? Some are experiments, some didn’t turn out exactly how the artist intended, some may have some minor flaws, and others may be pieces that are perfect, and potters have donated to our fundraising sale.”

Call 336-723-7395 or visit sawtooth.org .

Theatre

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse as part of its 87th season.

The musical will be at 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 16-18, 22-25 and 2 p.m. June 18, 25-26.

Tickets are $15-$27 at 336-725-4001 or ltofws.org.

Outdoor concerts

Summer outdoor concerts will continue with:

2:30 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest — Interfaith Celebration (gospel) hosted by the Juneteenth GSO Fest with support from Creative Greensboro at MUSEP at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.

6:30 p.m. June 19: Carolina Soul Band (R&B, soul) at Arts Splash at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Avenue, High Point. Free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic dinners. No alcohol. 336-889-ARTS (2787), highpointarts.org.

6:30 p.m. June 24: Jessy J with Reggie Buie opening at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

7 p.m. June 25: Gooseberry Jam (roots, rock) at Saturday City Sunsets at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. Food trucks, brewery, crafts vendors on-site. 336-373-7533, greensborodowntownparks.org.

7 p.m. June 25: The Bo Stevens (throwback country) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

6 p.m. June 26: The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) at MUSEP at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook. Free, donations accepted. Food trucks on-site. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. greensboro-nc.gov/MUSEP, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro.







Pride March

Greensboro Pride will hold a Pride March to Remember at 6 p.m. June 28 starting outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.

The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

Attendees can also participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will commence with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

The Stonewall riots were a series of protests by members of the gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The riots took place in the early hours of June 28, 1969.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs showing their support of the LGBTQIA2+ community.

Visit greensboropride.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Theater

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Bright Star” with music, book and story by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell at James Fitzpatrick Auditorium, 512 W. Mountain St. in Kernersville.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 17-18, 24-25 and 2 p.m. June 19, 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60 and older) and $13 for students at kltheatre.com.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.