Arts briefs

Book event

From May through August, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will host “Banned Books Summer,” a series of informal discussions of novels and memoirs that have been banned from public school libraries across the country.

SECCA director William Carpenter will lead the discussions, which are free and open to the public. Participants will discuss the books and look at the reasons the books were banned.

The first discussion will be at 6 p.m. May 12 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The book will be “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman. The Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel recounts the experiences of Spiegelman’s father during the Holocaust, with Jews drawn as mice and Nazis as cats. The book was recently banned by a Tennessee school board because it contains curse words and a depiction of a naked mouse.

Other books will include “Beloved” by Toni Morrison on June 23, “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood” by Marjane Satrapi on July 14 and “In the Dream House: A Memoir by Carmen Maria Machado” on Aug. 25.

Art exhibit

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion” — a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers through June 11 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 in the Main Gallery and will feature an opportunity to speak with the artist, who brings his West Indian roots to the forefront with a never-before-seen array of multiple mediums with one creator.

After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. He uses his creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium and abstract art. “Mediums in Motion,” is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life.

“As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley through June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.

Theater

Stained Glass Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor” at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem.

World-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to sing the role of Canio in Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” for one night only at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. But through a series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Believing him dead and desperate to salvage the evening, general manager Henry Saunders persuades his assistant Max to get into Merelli’s costume and fool the audience. He succeeds admirably but soon the real Merelli comes to, dons his spare costume and is ready to perform.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at 336-499-1010 or ci.ovationtix.com/35433.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. May 12-14, 20-21 and 3 p.m. May 8, 15, 22.