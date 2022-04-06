Arts briefs

Theater

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “Out of Order” at 7:30 p.m. April 8-9, 14-16 and 2 p.m. April 10, 16-17 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The story begins when Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane Worthington, a secretary for the Opposition. But things don’t go as planned, starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room’s sash window.

The play is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.

Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 with tax and fees at 336-725-4001 for box office information.

Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Broadway

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform now through April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.

Concert

Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project in Shirley Recital Hall, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College at 7:30 p.m. April 8.

The performance will feature music for two pianos by Mozart, Milhaud, Bach, Chaminade and Piazzolla performed on the beloved 1938 Steinway concert grand and the newly restored 1952 Steinway.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Masks are required.

Steam live at facebook.com/salemfineartscenter or facebook.com/SalemCollegeSOM.

New play

Theatre Alliance will present “Sordid Lives” at Ihrie Theatre, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem.

The play is a black comedy about white trash. Written by Del Shores, the author of “Daddy’s Dyin’ (Who’s Got the Will?),” has written a comedy that was nominated for over 30 awards during its long run in Los Angeles. When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in Winters, Texas.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 8-9 and 2 p.m. April 10

The play is two hours with one intermission.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors (62 and older) and students at 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws/box_office.

Current COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. Check theatrealliance.ws for the latest rules in force.

Visit theatrealliance.ws.

Colored pencil exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council presents “The Fine Art of Colored Pencil” by the Colored Pencil Society of America (District Chapter 114 Raleigh-Durham) through April 29 at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

The group exhibit will highlight the beautiful and versatile medium of colored pencil.

Founded in 1990 by Vera Curnow, the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA) is a nonprofit representing almost 2,000 members worldwide who work with colored pencils.