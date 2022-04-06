Arts briefs

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery is hosting “Jazz and Blues, Owens Daniels Photography” through April 30 at 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem.

Daniels is a photographer and visual artist based in Winston-Salem. His photographic career started at the U.S Army Photographic School of Cartography, learning the basics of photography and photo printing.

Daniels has spent the past few summers capturing the downtown music scene, including those performing on the streets. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.

Concert

Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Superhero Soundtrack!” family concert at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium at 301 Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.

Tickets are $17-$36 at 336-464-0145 or wssymphony.org.

Stuart Chafetz, known for creating fun and innovative performances, will be the guest conductor.

Theater

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “Out of Order” at 2 p.m. April 10, 16-17 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The story begins when Willey tries to spend the evening at the Westminster Hotel with Jane Worthington, a secretary for the Opposition. But things don’t go as planned, starting with the discovery of a body trapped in the hotel room’s sash window.

The play is 2 hours and 30 minutes with one intermission.

Tickets are $17.12-$33.17 with tax and fees at 336-725-4001 for box office information.

Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Broadway

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform now through April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.

The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com.