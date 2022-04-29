Arts briefs

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley from May 5 to June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5. It is free and open to the public.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.

Short films

The School of Filmmaking at University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present 14 short films by graduating seniors in free screenings from 4 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. May 6 in the Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex of the School of Filmmaking on the UNCSA campus, 1533 South Main St., Winston-Salem.

Free On Demand screenings will be available from 4 p.m. May 6 to 11:59 p.m. May 8 by registering at tinyurl.com/mr3dtvj5.

Featuring local casts and Triad locations, the projects were created by student screenwriters, producers, directors, cinematographers, production designers, editors, sound designers, composers and animators.

Third-year student films will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. May 5 also in the Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex.

Free On Demand screenings will be available at tinyurl.com/5s24vf5e.

Admission is free, and no ticket is required for the in-person screenings

For more about the films, go to tinyurl.com/89x75mbe.

Exhibit

Artworks Gallery will present two new exhibits from May 1 to May 28 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem — “Nature Studies” by Marion Adams and “Way Seeking: Clay Cairns” by Mary Blackwell-Chapman.

The gallery will be open for Gallery Hop from 7 to 10 p.m. May 6. An opening reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. May 8.

“Nature Studies,” the theme for this exhibit by Adams, quickly came together from watching the small ecosystem of her own backyard. The wooded expanse of tangled trees, undergrowth and gardens provided inspiration for the artwork. Marion Adams has a 30-year career teaching middle and high school art, math and science. Her colored pencil art has been featured in Ann Kullberg’s “Colored Pencil: Secrets of Success,” (Northlight Books, 2009.) She has been a member of Artworks Gallery since 2015.

Blackwell-Chapman’s exhibit features cairns, stacks of clay “stones” built as landmarks or memorials, rocks placed on top of one another that mark a safe direction to walk on trails or monuments or memorials. Blackwell-Chapman is a sculptural artist from Forsyth County. Her works are in collections in Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, North Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas and France. She been a member of the artists’ collective, Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem since 1992.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Call 336-723-5890 or go to Artworks-Gallery.org.

Concert

Piedmont Chamber Singers Concert will present “From Darkness into Light” at 3:30 p.m. May 1 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem.

The season 44 concert will be under the direction of Artistic Director Jayson Snipes. It will explore hopeful themes of light as we leave the darkness of the past two years, featuring work by Dan Forrest, John Rutter, Gwenyth Walker, Stephen Foster and others.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted.

Theater

Stained Glass Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor” at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem.

World-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to sing the role of Canio in Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” for one night only at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. But through a series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Believing him dead and desperate to salvage the evening, general manager Henry Saunders persuades his assistant Max to get into Merelli’s costume and fool the audience. He succeeds admirably but soon the real Merelli comes to, dons his spare costume and is ready to perform.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at 336-499-1010 or ci.ovationtix.com/35433.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. May 6-7, 12-14, 20-21 and 3 p.m. May 8, 15, 22.

Author talk

Bookmarks will host a Mother’s Day Lunch with bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews at noon May 8 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

The event will feature a boxed lunch from Mrs. Pumpkins, a signed copy of “The Homewreckers,” an author talk and post-even book signing.

Andrews, who lives in Atlanta, is a former journalist who has written 26 novels.

Tickets are $45 at tinyurl.com/yfneff4r.

Masks are required when not eating and drinking.