Arts briefs

Art exhibit

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion” — a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers from May 6 to June 11 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 in the Main Gallery and will feature an opportunity to speak with the artist, who brings his West Indian roots to the forefront with a never-before-seen array of multiple mediums with one creator. After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. He uses his creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium and abstract art. “Mediums in Motion,” is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life.

“As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers.

Book sale

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th Annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 and May 6 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7.

The sale will be in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Entrance for parking is through Gate 5 from Deacon Boulevard.

Thousands of books will be for sale. Proceeds will benefit programs and services provided for older adults in our community. Books will be half price on May 7.

Admission and parking are free.

During 2021, the Shepherd’s Center provided services to over, 6,800 individuals. More than 300 volunteers provided in excess of 30,000 hours of service in the community. The Shepherd’s Center mission is to support and promote successful aging through direct services, educational, volunteer and support programs for older adults.

Concert

The Capitol Bones will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 7 at Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem.

The performance will include “Blue Shades” by Frank Ticheli, “Variants on a Moravian Hymn” by James Barnes and “AMEN!” by Carlos Simon.

Admission is free.

Exhibit

Yadkin Arts Council will present “Let There Be Light!” — A Stained Glass Exhibit by Michael Isley from May 5 to June 24 at Welborn Gallery in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 5. It is free and open to the public.

Light is the catalyst that brings stained glass to life. Any stained glass piece can be beautiful, but it takes on a different persona when light shines through its various colors, textures and shapes.

Isley and his husband of 22 years live in Winston Salem with their three rescue Maltese dogs. Originally from the Greensboro area, Isley found his affinity for stained glass in church windows locally, as well as churches and cathedrals in Western Europe and Havana, Cuba. He took classes at Winston-Salem’s Sawtooth School for Visual Art. He learned how to draw designs, choose glass colors and textures, along with cutting, grinding, soldering and the other steps required to create stained glass.

Isley also plays piano and organ and has sung in several choruses over the years. Gardening is another hobby.

Short films

The School of Filmmaking at University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present 14 short films by graduating seniors in free screenings from 4 to 6 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. May 6 in the Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex of the School of Filmmaking on the UNCSA campus, 1533 South Main St., Winston-Salem.

Free On Demand screenings will be available from 4 p.m. May 6 to 11:59 p.m. May 8 by registering at tinyurl.com/mr3dtvj5.

Featuring local casts and Triad locations, the projects were created by student screenwriters, producers, directors, cinematographers, production designers, editors, sound designers, composers and animators.

Third-year student films will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. May 5 also in the Main Theatre of the ACE Exhibition Complex.

Free On Demand screenings will be available at tinyurl.com/5s24vf5e.

Admission is free, and no ticket is required for the in-person screenings

For more about the films, go to tinyurl.com/89x75mbe.

Theater

Stained Glass Playhouse will present Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor” at 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem.

World-renowned tenor Tito Merelli has signed on to sing the role of Canio in Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” for one night only at the Cleveland Grand Opera Company. But through a series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. Believing him dead and desperate to salvage the evening, general manager Henry Saunders persuades his assistant Max to get into Merelli’s costume and fool the audience. He succeeds admirably but soon the real Merelli comes to, dons his spare costume and is ready to perform.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers and $12 for students at 336-499-1010 or ci.ovationtix.com/35433.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. May 6-7, 12-14, 20-21 and 3 p.m. May 8, 15, 22.