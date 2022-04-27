 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion”

Affee Vickers

Affee Vickers

 Affee Vickers, provided

NEW EXHIBIT: Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host the interactive exhibition “Mediums in Motion” — a dynamic and captivating exhibition featuring local artist and designer Affee Vickers from May 6 to June 11 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N Spruce St, Winston-Salem. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 6 in the Main Gallery and will feature an opportunity to speak with the artist, who brings his West Indian roots to the forefront with a never-before-seen array of multiple mediums with one creator. After a longstanding career in fabrication, construction and music, Vickers founded Affee’s Art Design in 1990. He uses his creative ingenuity in the areas of glass, acrylic, oil, stainless steel, titanium and abstract art. “Mediums in Motion,” is a culmination of Vickers’ passion for seeing art in all aspects of life. “As a self-taught artist, I have honed my craft through life experience and creative expression of the world around me,” said Vickers. Visit intothearts.org.

