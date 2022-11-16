EMERGING ARTISTS: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will present the next event in its Amplify concert series at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Reynolds Place Theatre, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The monthly concert series is curated by guest artist Spencer Aubrey (known onstage as p.s. edekot), a DJ, freelance poet and vocalist. Performers in this month’s lineup include distinguished jazz saxophonist Michael Kinchen, emerging folk duo Discount Rothko (N.C. Folk Festival's Not Your Average Folk Contest finalist) and spoken word poet Tamika Wells. Tickets are $15 general admission at intothearts.org/amplify or in-person before the event. Fore more information, visit intothearts.org.