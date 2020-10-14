 Skip to main content
Arts Council presents moss installation exhibit by Mona King
Colors Are The Smile of Nature 2020

Mona King's "Colors Are The Smile of Nature," 2020.

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present "ri-nu [renew]" an exhibit of moss art and nature-inspired installations by Mona King from Oct. 20 to Jan. 3 in the Arboreal Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. King is a professionally trained artist/designer/interior architect. King said it’s a way to re-set, re-start, and get on with your “wild and precious life”, in the words of poet Mary Oliver. King sees this exhibition at this time as “an antidote to stress”, saying, “As we naturally seek ways to reduce the stress on our minds and bodies, nothing comforts and renews us as quickly and as beautifully as the natural world. Admission is free. COVID-9 protocols will be observed. Go to intothearts.org or call 336-722-2585.

Fran Daniel

Tags

