Arts council wants input from community about attending events

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is asking people in the community to participate in a brief email questionnaire as part of its “Relief, Recovery and Reopening” strategy.

The organization, along with its arts and community partners, has emailed tens of thousands of the “Collective Cultural Community Survey” to local residents.

The deadline to participate in the survey is by 11:59 p.m. March 22.

During the past year, more than 5,000 local arts events were canceled, and more than 500,000 audience attendance were lost, the arts council said.

“We have reason to be optimistic now about resumption of arts activities across the spectrum in traditional forms and venues, said Chase Law, the arts council’s president and chief executive. “This is an exciting prospect, and we need feedback from our community that will help provide guidance for our arts organizations going forward.”

The arts council has contracted with Forsyth Futures, a local nonprofit data research organization, to disseminate and analyze the survey.

Forsyth Futures, a local nonprofit who specializes in data and research, will ensure that all responses and contact information will be kept anonymous and confidential.

The survey is at tinyurl.com/2pd4saep.