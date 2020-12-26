2020 was as a tough year in the art world as it was everywhere else

Also during this peculiar experience of art-world limbo, Winston-Salem native Trevor Schoonmaker was promoted to the directorship of Duke University’s Nasher Museum of Art in May. Schoonmaker, 49, became the Nasher’s founding curator of contemporary art in 2006 and its chief curator in 2013. Starting in 2018, he also served as deputy director of curatorial affairs. He succeeded former director Sarah Schroth, who retired after 25 years in the post.

Art online

During the spring and summer while most art venues were shuttered, I look at art where I could find it — mostly online. Like many other regular art-viewers, I used the time to virtually tour art museums and other art sites around the world, several of which I recommended in my columns. And I tried to keep up with the activities of artists addressing the pandemic in their work.

Prominent among local artists in the latter category was photographer Owens Daniels. He launched a project titled “Dear-WS, One City. One Love.” that documented something of the city’s early response to the pandemic. During the brief period before mask-wearing was politicized, he photographed local citizens wearing masks while holding personal, handwritten messages of hope and love, in each case addressed to the city.