If angels are blue, then there’s one among us. She has gold wings, and keeps watch over Winston-Salem from atop the building at 723 N. Trade St.
Her name is “Kat Skywalker.”
Created by Cheryl Ann Lipstreu, “Kat” goes beyond the usual Art for Art’s Sake Mannequin Shenanigans projects and into the realm of sculpture by virtue of her magnificent wings.
“I had a vision to do something more than just a mannequin,” Lipstreu said. “I had envisioned the angel wings to be like a blessing for Winston-Salem.
“When Mary (Haglund) sponsored me, I realized I could go to the Mixxer maker space and make the wings.”
“All those wings,” said Harry Knabb, AFAS executive director. The wings are 8 feet across.
Alan Shelton at Mixxer taught Lipstreu how to use the tools required to put the wings together.
“Now I’m in love with sculpture, and I’ve received my first commission to do a sculpture for the city of Mocksville,” she said. “It’s like a whole new medium for me.”
Lipstreu also does painting, bodypainting, portraits, landscapes, murals and illustrations.
She painted an ear on the back of the sculpture’s head. Eyes are painted on one arm. Mouths are painted on the other.
“We’re going through such a transcendental time,” Lipstreu said. “She was in my head before the pandemic started. I just wanted us to have an angel on the skyline. On the back of her head, I painted this beautiful ear for her to hear blessings. On one arm are eyes to see blessings. On the other she has mouths to speak the blessings.
“She came with a kind of a shield over her mouth, so her mask is the same gold as her wings.
“So, you can go to her and ask anything of her.”
Mannequin Shenanigans is a project in the Downtown Arts District that was started by Art for Arts Sake about 10 years ago. AFAS artists paint, dress or otherwise decorate store mannequins and install them at various outdoor locations.
At first, they were on private businesses, and then the City of Winston-Salem commissioned a few, including “Lola,” who was on Merschel Park for a while. About eight are hanging out on Trade, Liberty, Sixth and Seventh streets at the moment. Two that live near Studio 7 are in the shop for repairs.
Half the fun of a stroll in the Downtown Arts District is seeing what’s new, what’s gone, what’s changed.
Trade Street Diner is gone, replaced by Cibo Trattoria, an Italian restaurant.
The Other Half Gallery closed in 2015, and another fine craft shop, The Visual Index, is where it used to be.
Where Golden Flower Tai Chi once was, now that space is occupied by another healing arts business, Wildlight Wellness Collective, a community of yogis, and Reiki and Ayurveda practitioners.
Kindred Spirit changed ownership about 10 years ago, and its look and energy has changed. There’s a full-service bakery, King Classic, where Chelsea’s coffee used to be.
And now, where there was only an old Wachovia branch, Trade Street has a guardian angel.
Maybe just in the nick of time.
