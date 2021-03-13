Any means necessary: Owens Daniels’ timely photo installation highlights current lineup at Artworks

Photographer Owens Daniels might be the hardest-working artist in Winston-Salem. He’s certainly one of the city’s busiest and most ambitious artists.
Daniels has established a reputation for making socially themed studio photographs as well as documentary images of life on the street, including visual chronicles of recent street protests. In the last two years his work has been prominently featured in a number of group and solo shows.
Daniels’ latest outing is an untitled photo installation at Artworks Gallery. It’s one of three small solo exhibition on view at the artists’ cooperative gallery through March 28.
Images of protest
Aside from the overarching title “Digital Protest 2020,” Daniels dispenses with labels in his show. He simply presents five large-format, photo-based images adjoined at the edges to form a photo mural, and a separate work consisting of a single image juxtaposed with fragments of printed text. Each image is digitally enhanced to maximize light-dark contrast and pump up the colors, like pop-art silkscreen prints. They’re all printed on canvases, so they resemble paintings.
The untitled, five-part work juxtaposes four documentary images of recent street protests with a personal creative statement. The documentary photographs show police cars and uniformed officers, a man shouting into a bullhorn and crowds of protestors, some wearing masks and some holding “BLACK LIVES MATTER” signs.
The central image, apparently a studio photograph, portrays a black man wearing a black surgical-style mask emblazoned with a large white X. His hands appear to be behind his back, which could indicate he’s standing at rest, or it could hint that he’s handcuffed.
In this context, the “X” mask serves a dual symbolic purpose, on one hand suggesting enforced silence, and on the other referencing Malcolm X, whose words about overcoming oppression “by any means necessary” are excerpted in partially legible lines of text that fade in and out in the background of this portrait. Also superimposed on the image are red splatter marks that suggest spilled blood at the same time they reference abstract-expressionist painting.
Lines of fragmentary text are also combined with photographic imagery in Daniels’ other piece in the show, a canvas that centers on a red-tinted photo of two motorcycle policemen. Like the previously described composition, it incorporates red splatter marks. Enough of the printed texts are legible to indicate that they‘re excerpted from police reports.
Without being strident, Daniels’ pieces cast a light of sympathetic solidarity on the recent protests and the provocative questions they’ve raised.
Absent-minded painting
Aptly or not, Wiley Akers borrows a Zen term, “don’t-know mind,” to describe the mental state in which he creates paintings such as those he’s showing at Artworks. In a public statement about this body of work, he wrote that he has made his best art when he didn’t know what he was doing.
As evidenced here, the results are goofily surrealistic and fairly consistent. Each of the 15 small paintings appears to have been made spontaneously and quickly, with little if any deliberation beyond the choice of predominantly garish, unmodulated colors such as peacock blue, lemon yellow, chartreuse and lavender.
Most of the subject matter consists of cartoonish figures, both anthropomorphic and zoomorphic, often interacting with one another. They don’t look at all preconceived but instead appear to have been developed on the spot, in keeping with Akers’ comments about them.
A few images of solitary figures qualify as portraits, although they’re not likely to resemble anyone we know. “Purple Man” has four eyes. The blue-faced figure wearing an orange baseball cap backwards in “Green Space” — referring to the background color — has two noses.
Speaking of noses, the two guys in Akers’ painting “Chin Warmer” appear to be wearing surgical masks, in keeping with CDC regulations, but the masks are pulled down over their chins, leaving mouths and noses uncovered. As for social distancing, forget about it. These two are in very close proximity, and perhaps oblivious to all of the above, judging from the looks on their oddly configured faces.
In addition to his figural paintings Akers is also showing five abstract compositions that exemplify the same overtly offhand style and quirky palette. Some of their titles encourage pictorial readings, as for example “Sculpture on a Table,” but to not much avail. The two identified as “plants” at least provide a convenient segue into the third of these compact solo shows.
Botanical impressions
Barbara Rizza Mellin’s attention is exclusively focused on Lunaria plants in this group of mezzotints. Stark images of these austere plants are accompanied with haiku she has written about them.
In its dried form, Lunaria annua is often used for interior decoration, much like any other dried flowers. The silvery pods’ resemblance to shiny coins inspired the popular name “money plant,” by which it’s often known. An example is displayed in a glass vase in the gallery corner where Mellin’s work is on view.
In each of her 16 framed, white-on-black prints depicting variations on Lunaria stalks and pods, Mellin incorporates a haiku handwritten around three sides of the image. Each haiku is different, but all pertain to this particular plant.
Although perfectly acceptable as penmanship, the calligraphy is uninspired and visually superfluous. The images work better by themselves, as exemplified by an installation of 48 small, unframed, text-free variations.
Still, this is a slender thematic thread on which to base an entire exhibition. The result is a visual monotony that quickly wears thin.