Any means necessary: Owens Daniels’ timely photo installation highlights current lineup at Artworks

As evidenced here, the results are goofily surrealistic and fairly consistent. Each of the 15 small paintings appears to have been made spontaneously and quickly, with little if any deliberation beyond the choice of predominantly garish, unmodulated colors such as peacock blue, lemon yellow, chartreuse and lavender.

Most of the subject matter consists of cartoonish figures, both anthropomorphic and zoomorphic, often interacting with one another. They don’t look at all preconceived but instead appear to have been developed on the spot, in keeping with Akers’ comments about them.

A few images of solitary figures qualify as portraits, although they’re not likely to resemble anyone we know. “Purple Man” has four eyes. The blue-faced figure wearing an orange baseball cap backwards in “Green Space” — referring to the background color — has two noses.

Speaking of noses, the two guys in Akers’ painting “Chin Warmer” appear to be wearing surgical masks, in keeping with CDC regulations, but the masks are pulled down over their chins, leaving mouths and noses uncovered. As for social distancing, forget about it. These two are in very close proximity, and perhaps oblivious to all of the above, judging from the looks on their oddly configured faces.