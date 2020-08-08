Bids sought for art wall repair
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Art Commission is requesting bids from artists or teams of artists to repair and restore the “Memory Wall of Peace and Love” on Trade Street behind the Clark Campbell Transportation Center.
Bids are due by Sept. 25.
Artist Gregory Warmack, aka “Mr. Imagination,” created the wall in 1999 by covering most of the wall’s surface with cement and embedding hundreds of objects, keepsakes and artifacts donated by local citizens. The top of the wall included a series of handmade concrete sculptures of birds and figures. The wall is 50 feet long and four feet high.
Since it was created more than 20 years ago, the wall has deteriorated and been vandalized. Some sculptural elements have crumbled or been removed.
This competition is open to professional artists over 18 years old residing in the United States.
Complete information about the wall, including photographs, the scope of work, bid requirements and submission guidelines, is at www.CityofWS.org/PublicArt.
Little Theatre elects board members
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem has elected new board members for a three-year term: Chris Cohen, Mark Edwards and Jason Lagesse. The slate of officers includes Jay Matthews as president, Dustin Greene as vice president, Daniel Alvarez as secretary, and Mark Edwards as treasurer.
Continuing members are Scott Crockett, Katie Dunn, Trean Ellis, Chad Edwards, Tamison Jewett, Brian Joyce, Jennifer Lenchik, Robert Muhammad and Lou Ann Pacula.
The oldest performing arts organization in Winston-Salem, The Little Theatre has produced affordable, quality plays and musicals for the Triad since 1935. Its 86th Season is postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the company is working on smaller projects which will be announced at a later date.
For more information, visit www.LTofWS.org.
Old Salem offering paid time off
Old Salem Museums and Gardens is offering a new temporary COVID-19-related paid time off policy for employees. Each employee can now take one paid COVID-19 Self Care day per each two-week pay period. This policy was effective Aug. 1 and will be re-visited by Sept. 30 to determine future self-care needs of the staff.
In addition to “Self-Care” days off, Old Salem has partnered with McLaughlin Young to provide to provide free, confidential, short-term mental health counseling and personal consultation to all employees and their immediate family members.
Old Salem Museums and Gardens is at 600 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-721-7300 or visit www.OldSalem.org.
Arts Council seeking applications
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is seeking applications for its new Artist Support Grants program (formerly the Regional Artist Project Grant) to help artists in a five-county region further their professional and artistic development.
Committed individual artists and collaborative groups in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Guilford and Randolph counties are eligible. Deadline for applications is midnight Oct. 4. Grants will range from $500 to $2,000.
The new Artist Support Grants program is a one-year regional program to help support individual artists during and following the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Guidelines, application and online information sessions are available at www.intothearts.org. There will be two information sessions held online noon-1 p.m. Aug. 12 and 5-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Register by emailing jmedley@intothearts.org.
The grants are supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and are jointly administered by The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and ArtsGreensboro.
