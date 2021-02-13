Art briefs: New exhibits, a film festival, Black History Month events and more

Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.

Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.

Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.

Blood drive

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will hold a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card and an arts council T-shirt, as well as discount coupons for its Community Arts Gift Shop and discount coupons the Sawtooth School for Visual Art Gallery Gift Shop in The Milton Rhodes Center. A $10 charitable donation will be made to the arts council for every blood donor.

Book events

