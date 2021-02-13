Art briefs: New exhibits, a film festival, Black History Month events and more

New exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council will host an exhibit called “Can You See the Rhythm,” featuring Leo Rucker in the Apple Gallery in February.
Rucker’s life as a portrait artist and muralist begin at an early age, with a pencil drawing of his next-door neighbors deceased husband who fought in WWI. Art later became a true passion for him as he worked on portraits and landscapes. Rucker has worked in the art community ever since, including teaching classes, working in with theater sets, creating murals and documenting the history of African Moravians.
The council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Call 336-593-8159 or go to stokesart.org.
Film festival
The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films from Feb. 25 to March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
This year's virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are: "Breaking Bread," "Havana Curveball," "Leona," "400 Miles to Freedom," "Nora’s Will," "Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance" and "They Ain’t Ready for Me."
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Blood drive
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will hold a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Donors will receive a $10 Visa gift card and an arts council T-shirt, as well as discount coupons for its Community Arts Gift Shop and discount coupons the Sawtooth School for Visual Art Gallery Gift Shop in The Milton Rhodes Center. A $10 charitable donation will be made to the arts council for every blood donor.
Visit intothearts.org.
Book events
Bookmarks NC has planned two virtual events.
At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Lindsay McDivitt will read from her new kid's book "Truth and Honor: The President Ford Story." She will also discuss the process of writing a biography, her research and more. Also, President Ford's oldest son, Mike Ford, will tell stories about growing up in the White House. Register for the free event at crowdcast.io/e/presidentsday.
At noon Feb. 17, authors David Bradford and Carole Robin will talk about their book "Connect: Building Exceptional Relationships with Family, Friends, and Colleagues." The book is about how to take relationships from shallow to exceptional by cultivating authenticity, vulnerability and honesty, while being willing to ask for and offer help, share a commitment to growth and deal productively with conflict. Register for the free event at crowdcast.io/e/bookmarks-connect.
Visit bookmarksnc.org.
Symphony concert
Greensboro Symphony will host pianist Jim Brickman for "Share the Love, Live!" a virtual fundraising concert at 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 14.
Brickman is a Grammy Award-winning pianist with hit songs including "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine."
Tickets are $50 at jimbrickman.com/share-the-love-experience.
Visit greensborosymphony.org.
Black History Month
Greensboro History Museum presents "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations."
The exhibit features nearly 20 pieces of street art created as part of the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers. Members of the community can share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis.
See the exhibit at greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.
The museum will also host a webinar series called "Police, Community & Justice" at greensborohistory.org/events. Police-community relations is the focus at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and the role of school resource officers is at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.
Check out the museum's podcast History Notes for more Black History Month programs. New episodes are posted on Tuesday. Go to greensborohistory.org.
Black history
The Visit High Point blog is featuring Black history posts that include videos, how to experience Black history around High Point, exhibits, public art, history and more.
Free concert
Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, a duo who make up the creative entity “riley,” will hold a free concert live at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day on Facebook and YouTube.
The musical performance will feature classic love songs from artists of all genres, including Cole Porter, Queen and others while embracing the “stay-at-home” zeitgeist people have all been experiencing since the arrival of the pandemic.
Beckmann and Dearth have been co-producing films, radio shows, educational experiences and more from their home office since the start of the pandemic.
Watch “St. Quarantine’s Day” at www.facebook.com/hiitsriley or on YouTube at tinyurl.com/3fbb6brx. For more information, visit www.ItsRiley.com.
Black history
In observance of Black History month, the Yadkin Arts Council will bring back the historical musical “Douglass/Dunbar” to the Willingham Theater stage in February. It will be streaming online Feb. 15-March 1.
The musical play, which stars renowned baritone/bass Jason McKinney, tells the stories of Fredrick Douglass, statesman and politician, and Paul Laurence Dunbar, poet and icon of the black community. “Douglass/Dunbar” is filled with a variety of music including blues, classical and spiritual. The musical is directed and written by Ron Stacker Thompson.
Tickets are $15 at www.yadkinarts.org. A link to view the performance will be emailed to ticket holders by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Tickets purchased after the premiere date will include the link.
DADA Collective
The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) has chosen the artists to become the first Exhibiting Members of a new “DADA Collective” Gallery at North Trade Street Arts Center at 604 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem.
The artists who have been juried into the new collective are Melanie Williams-Troutman, painting; Barbara Rizza Mellin, printmaking; Michael Isley, stained glass; David Cohen, photography; Michael (Specky) Snell, mixed media (aerosol, ink, acrylic); Marlene Kuser, jewelry and mixed media; and Tori Hagaman, painting. The “Second Thursday” series is held every second Thursday of the month and is sponsored by DADA Member 6th and Vine.
Openings for the Exhibiting Artists' new works will be held every other month (February, April, June, August, October, December) at North Trade Street Arts during “DADA & 6th & Vine’s Second Thursdays.”
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Art-Me show
The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase through Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
Photography show
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem, has resumed its Southern Idiom series with a new exhibition featuring the work of Ashley Johnson. Johnson is a photographer, writer and a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur who lives in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will be on view through Feb. 14 in SECCA’s Preview Gallery. It will feature work from Johnson’s "Mark Yourself Safe" photography series, exploring themes around Black skin, perception, fear, curiosities and freedom. Works on view will be available for purchase.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
Visit secca.org.
New exhibit
Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” through Feb. 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc.
February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Call 336-723-5890 or visit www.artworks-gallery.org.
