Art briefs: New films, exhibits and plays, as well as author talks

Contract opportunities are offered for 15-minute opening act sets, 30-minute guest artist sets and 45-minute guest artist sets.

Applications from bands/musical acts will be evaluated by Creative Greensboro staff. Preference will be given to bands/musical acts based in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point areas.

For more information or to sign up, email Meredith.Gornto@greensboro-nc.gov or go to tinyurl.com/ylz1wjmm.

‘Cinderella’

Piedmont Opera will present a livestreamed production of "Cinderella" at 8 p.m. March 19 and 2 p.m. March 21.

Instead of a stepmother, this story has a foolish baron and his two vain daughters, both after the prince. Marie, who is called “Cinderella,” is left behind as they all accept an invitation to the Prince’s Ball. Hearing her sad song, her fairy godmother appears and promises to make Cinderella’s dreams come true.

Pauline Viardot’s "Cinderella" is a re-telling of the well-known fairy tale, composed in an operetta style that combines musical numbers and dialogue. Madame Viardot wrote it to be performed by her voice students in her Parisian salon. Now, it will be livestreamed to you.

Tickets are $20 at tinyurl.com/3uberwxx or 336-725-7101.