Art briefs: New films, exhibits and plays, as well as author talks

New films
RiverRun International Film Festival is presenting two features through its online Virtual Theater platform at riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater through the end of February.
In celebration of Black History Month, RiverRun will offer this free block of short films originally selected to screen during the 2020 festival. The films are new cinematic work from Black creators and collaborators.
The films, including two short documentaries and two short narrative works, are:
- “Sound & Sole,” directed by Cara Hagan. Arthur Grimes was born and raised in the Appalachians and is the only professionally working, African American buck dancer in Boone. He offers a look at his journey to becoming a professional master and shares his love for Appalachian music, dance and history.
- “Shoegazer,” directed by Isa Benn. Sydney, 26, musters up the courage to ask her ex-boyfriend what went wrong, and the answer isn’t one she was quite prepared for.
- “Frederick Douglass Boulevard aka Food & Drink Boulevard aka F.D.B.,” directed by Washington Kirk. Armed with little more than white Americans’ conditioned fear of Black violence, Malcolm concocts a ludicrous scheme to de-gentrify Harlem.
- “Blue & Gold Marching Machine,” directed by Alyson Vermillion, Nathan Burton and Jenifer Hughey. Follow along as 200 musicians and dancers celebrate the 100th year of the N.C. A&T marching band, from band camp to the Greatest Homecoming on Earth.
New play
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present the world premiere of “Hadleyburg High” at 7:30 p.m. March 5 on the company’s YouTube channel.
This virtual play will continue to stream on demand through March 14.
Hadleyburg High is the perfect high school with perfect students who get perfect grades and live perfect lives. Or is it? When a locked box with a cryptic note appears on campus, students and faculty struggle to recall a mysterious stranger who appears to have her own lesson to teach. This fun play is adapted from Mark Twain’s short story, “The Man That Corrupted Hadleyburg.”
Chad Edwards adapted and will produce the play.
The play is about 45 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.
Tickets are $11.49 including fees by phone at 336-725-4001 or at LTofWS.org.
Author talks
Bookmarks NC will host virtual author talks on March 4 and March 9.
At 7 p.m. March 4, Anne Lamott will discuss her newest book, "Dusk, Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage."
To register, order a copy of Lamott's book for $20 at bookmarksnc.org/event/AnneLamott. The first 150 books will be signed.
At 7 p.m. March 9, Leesa Cross-Smith and Naima Coster will discuss their newest books, "This Close to Okay" and "What's Mine and Yours," respectively. The event is pay what you can at bookmarksnc.org/LeesaCrossSmithNaimaCoster. Books are for sale at the event for $27 ("This Close to Okay") and $28 ("What's Mine and Yours").
Open mike
The Word is Out Open Mic will be at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 23 on Zoom.
The optional theme is "Memories." And the featured writer will be Tha Truth.
Guests can share three to five minutes of their work. The featured writer speaks first.
The Zoom link is: https://tinyurl.com/v1kgoujt.
For more information, email thewordisoutopenmic@gmail.com.
Call for artists
Creative Greensboro has issued an open call to create a roster of artists for concert planning through June 2022, including the free community concerts Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) and Opus concerts.
The city provides the venue, stage, a sound technician and an artist fee.
MUSEP concerts are typically held outdoors every Sunday from June to August in parks, gardens and public spaces. Opus concerts are typically held at indoor venues throughout the city in the fall, winter and spring. In light of COVID-19 concerns, some concerts may be pre-recorded and streamed.
Contract opportunities are offered for 15-minute opening act sets, 30-minute guest artist sets and 45-minute guest artist sets.
Applications from bands/musical acts will be evaluated by Creative Greensboro staff. Preference will be given to bands/musical acts based in the Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point areas.
For more information or to sign up, email Meredith.Gornto@greensboro-nc.gov or go to tinyurl.com/ylz1wjmm.
‘Cinderella’
Piedmont Opera will present a livestreamed production of "Cinderella" at 8 p.m. March 19 and 2 p.m. March 21.
Instead of a stepmother, this story has a foolish baron and his two vain daughters, both after the prince. Marie, who is called “Cinderella,” is left behind as they all accept an invitation to the Prince’s Ball. Hearing her sad song, her fairy godmother appears and promises to make Cinderella’s dreams come true.
Pauline Viardot’s "Cinderella" is a re-telling of the well-known fairy tale, composed in an operetta style that combines musical numbers and dialogue. Madame Viardot wrote it to be performed by her voice students in her Parisian salon. Now, it will be livestreamed to you.
Tickets are $20 at tinyurl.com/3uberwxx or 336-725-7101.
“We don’t want to shatter the glass slipper, but we are shattering the glass ceiling, as we proudly announce that this is the first opera composed by a woman that the company has produced,” the opera said in a press release.
Visit piedmontopera.org.
Game night
High Point Museum is holding its fifth annual Family Game Night with a twist — it will be online.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19.
Attendees will participate in all four “game rooms” with each room lasting about 20 minutes.
Games will include: Bingo, High Point’s Got Talent talent show, High Point Jeopardy and Scavenger Hunt.
Registration is required and space is limited.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/2fzvmcvr.
Film festival
The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films from Feb. 25 to March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
This year's virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are: "Breaking Bread," "Havana Curveball," "Leona," "400 Miles to Freedom," "Nora’s Will," "Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance" and "They Ain’t Ready for Me."
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Black history
The Visit High Point blog is featuring Black history posts that include videos, how to experience Black history around High Point, exhibits, public art, history and more.
New exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council will host an exhibit called “Can You See the Rhythm,” featuring Leo Rucker in the Apple Gallery in February.
Rucker’s life as a portrait artist and muralist begin at an early age, with a pencil drawing of his next-door neighbors deceased husband who fought in WWI. Art later became a true passion for him as he worked on portraits and landscapes. Rucker has worked in the art community ever since, including teaching classes, working in with theater sets, creating murals and documenting the history of African Moravians.
The council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Call 336-593-8159 or go to stokesart.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Art-Me show
The Yadkin Arts Council will present an Artist Member (Art-Me) Showcase through Feb. 26 in Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
This exhibit will showcase pieces that reflect the artist members’ experiences and emotions brought on during 2020.
An Artist Member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff.
Gallery hours for socially distanced viewing are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit www.YadkinArts.org.
New exhibit
Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” through Feb. 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc.
February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Call 336-723-5890 or visit www.artworks-gallery.org.
