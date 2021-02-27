Art briefs: Outdoor Art Pop Up to feature work by local artists

Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.

Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.

Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.

Mannequin art

Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, presents a new exhibit, “Mannequin Musings.”

An exhibit last year featured award-winning costumes on mannequins. A call to artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021 or just to find new life at the whim of the artist. The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 N.C. artists and includes theme such as hope, strength, renewal and humor.

Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Guests must follow all CDC protocols. Masks are required.