Art briefs: Outdoor Art Pop Up to feature work by local artists

ByGood Coffee and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County are collaborating on an outdoor Art Pop Up from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at 301 Brookstown Ave in Winston-Salem.
The event will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, textiles and fiber arts. Some of the local artists participating are April Reich, abstract artist of My Creative Designs; Ashley Dula, designer of DULA Apparel; Vaughn Harris, handmade jewelry designer of Patched Pieces by Vaughn; Melanie Jarrett, fiber artist of Three Little Birds Fiber Art; and Aliza' Diggs-Bailey, creator of 3-D Adorned leather handbags and fashion accessories.
Film festival
The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films from Feb. 25 to March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
This year's virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are: "Breaking Bread," "Havana Curveball," "Leona," "400 Miles to Freedom," "Nora’s Will," "Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance" and "They Ain’t Ready for Me."
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Sights and sounds
A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
"Murray Bay: Standing Wave" is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”
Bright’s "Walden (II)" is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-723-7395 or go to sawtooth.org.
Mannequin art
Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, presents a new exhibit, “Mannequin Musings.”
An exhibit last year featured award-winning costumes on mannequins. A call to artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021 or just to find new life at the whim of the artist. The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 N.C. artists and includes theme such as hope, strength, renewal and humor.
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Guests must follow all CDC protocols. Masks are required.
An online virtual exhibit will be coming soon with an option for the public to vote for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at a later date.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.
‘Steel Magnolias’
Sweet Charity Productions will present a live staged reading of Robert Harling's Southern classic, "Steel Magnolias" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at tinyurl.com/SMSweetCharity.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted for Kellin Foundation for mental health in Guilford County. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build resilient children, families, and adults through behavioral health services, victim advocacy, and community outreach.Links to the donation site will appear during the program, or you may contribute in advance at https://tinyurl.com/SMFeb27Kellin.
Visit kellinfoundation.org.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate's gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
'Look Closer' exhibit
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder from March 3 to April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
A Facebook live artist opening reception will be at 5 p.m. March 4 on facebook.com/yadkinarts.
Gallery hop
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 10 p.m. March 5 in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District.
The theme is “Irish I Was in the Arts District.” Guests are encouraged to wear green. DADA member locations will have green shamrocks in their windows.
DADA headquarters, 604-A Trade St. will play Celtic music.
Three solo shows
Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows March 5-28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.”
Akers calls the work in his show an expression of “I Don’t Know Mind,” saying, “the best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.”
Daniels’ work in a narrow sense is "Social Realism Art," a term used by painters, printmakers, photographers, writers and filmmakers that aims to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class.
Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Go to arworks-gallery.org.
Short plays
Creative Greensboro will present “An Evening of Short Plays #39” virtually at 8 p.m. March 5 and 6.
Selected plays were written by members of the Creative Greensboro’s Playwright’s Forum, and feature a cast of 17 actors form across North Carolina.
This show, which will run about 60 minutes, is recommended for teens and adults.
Short plays include: “Ground Rules” by Louis Panzer, “Herbal Medicine” by Grace Ellis, “Shelter in Place” by Mike Brannon, “Organs in the Dark” by Brian Bornstein, “Ghost Light” by Pete Turner and “Free Hugs” by Debra Kaufman.
A donation of $10 is suggested.
Register for a stream pass at creativegreensboro.com.
Virtual theater
Contemporary Voices: a Virtual Theater Festival will open in March with two plays.
Tim J. Lord’s “Down in the face of God” and Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat” make up Part One of the two-part online festival celebrating a diverse range of contemporary theater performed by third- and fourth-year student actors.
“Down in the Face of God,” a post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “The Bacchae'' and “Antigone,” a tale of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation, will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 5 and 6 and at 4 p.m. March 7. “Sweat” will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 12 and 13 and 4 p.m. March 14.
Reservations for the free performances are available at uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA Box Office at 336-721-1945.
Quin Gordon, director of recruitment for the School of Drama and director of “Sweat,” said the festival includes newer, more diverse work for the students.
Visit uncsa.edu.
New exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council will host an exhibit called “Can You See the Rhythm,” featuring Leo Rucker in the Apple Gallery in February.
Rucker’s life as a portrait artist and muralist begin at an early age, with a pencil drawing of his next-door neighbors deceased husband who fought in WWI. Art later became a true passion for him as he worked on portraits and landscapes. Rucker has worked in the art community ever since, including teaching classes, working in with theater sets, creating murals and documenting the history of African Moravians.
The council, 500 N. Main Street, Danbury, is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
Call 336-593-8159 or go to stokesart.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Corona will participate in a free Q&A from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at fb.me/e/f7eMlboVy or carolinacorona.eventbrite.com.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
New exhibit
Artworks Gallery will present “Four Women Show” through Feb. 28 at 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
The exhibit will feature original prints and paintings by Alix Hitchcock, Lea Lackey-Zackmann, Katherine Mahler and Mona Wu. It is free and open to the public. Artworks include Hitchcock’s “Fall Shifting” and “Winter Turning”; Lackey-Zackmann’s “Goldfinch Dream” and “Passage Without A Tree”; Mahler’s “Generations” and “Depth Finder” and Wu’s “A Scramble of Leaves” and “Homeward Bound, Swallows.” Artworks Gallery Inc.
February gallery hours will be noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday or by appointment by emailing shop@artworks-gallery.org.
Call 336-723-5890 or visit www.artworks-gallery.org.
— Staff Reports