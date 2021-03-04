Art briefs: Outdoor Art Pop Up to feature work by local artists

Seeking artists

Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.

Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.

Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Affee works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.

The deadline to enter the show is June 6 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2-D and 3-D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.

Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.

Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People's Choice 2-D, $150 for People's Choice 3-D and $100 for six honorable mentions.

For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.

Film festival