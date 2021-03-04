Art briefs: Outdoor Art Pop Up to feature work by local artists

Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Affee works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is June 6 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2-D and 3-D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People's Choice 2-D, $150 for People's Choice 3-D and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
Film festival
The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films through March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
This year’s virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are: “Breaking Bread,” “Havana Curveball,” “Leona,” “400 Miles to Freedom,” “Nora’s Will,” “Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance” and “They Ain’t Ready for Me.”
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Mannequin
art exhibit
Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, presents a new exhibit, “Mannequin Musings.”
An exhibit last year featured award-winning costumes on mannequins. A call to artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021 or just to find new life at the whim of the artist. The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 N.C. artists and includes theme such as hope, strength, renewal and humor.
Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Guests must follow all CDC protocols. Masks are required.
An online virtual exhibit will be coming soon with an option for the public to vote for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at a later date.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Call 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.
‘Look Closer’
exhibit
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder from March 3 to April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
A Facebook live artist opening reception will be at 5 p.m. March 4 on facebook.com/yadkinarts.
Gallery hop
DADA First Friday Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 10 p.m. March 5 in the Winston-Salem Downtown Arts District.
The theme is “Irish I Was in the Arts District.” Guests are encouraged to wear green. DADA member locations will have green shamrocks in their windows.
DADA headquarters, 604-A Trade St. will play Celtic music.
Short plays
Creative Greensboro will present “An Evening of Short Plays #39” virtually at 8 p.m. March 5 and 6.
Selected plays were written by members of the Creative Greensboro’s Playwright’s Forum, and feature a cast of 17 actors form across North Carolina.
This show, which will run about 60 minutes, is recommended for teens and adults.
Short plays include: “Ground Rules” by Louis Panzer, “Herbal Medicine” by Grace Ellis, “Shelter in Place” by Mike Brannon, “Organs in the Dark” by Brian Bornstein, “Ghost Light” by Pete Turner and “Free Hugs” by Debra Kaufman.
A donation of $10 is suggested.
Register for a stream pass at creativegreensboro.com.
Sights, sounds
A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
“Murray Bay: Standing Wave” is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”
Bright’s “Walden (II)” is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-723-7395 or go to sawtooth.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Corona will participate in a free Q&A from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at fb.me/e/f7eMlboVy or carolinacorona.eventbrite.com.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.