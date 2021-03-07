Art briefs

The book is a 30-day devotional. The foreword is written by Gary Chapman, the author of New York Times bestseller “The 5 Love Languages.”

“I wrote this book for the extraordinary woman; it is for the daughter, mother, niece, sister, or friend you are or will become as you take on each inspiration that compels you to walk into your destiny,” Washington said. “I knew that these words that God had delivered to me were also for the masses of women daily trying to be to everything to everybody.”

The book is for sale at amazon.com.

Sights, sounds

A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.

“Murray Bay: Standing Wave” is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”