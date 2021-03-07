Art briefs

Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Affee works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is June 6 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2-D and 3-D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2-D, $150 for People’s Choice 3-D and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
Quartet concert
The Reynolda Quartet will present a livestreamed concert at 3 p.m. March 14.
The quartet, composed of violinists Ida Bieler and Janet Orenstein, violist Ulrich Eichenauer and cellist Brooks Whitehouse, all of whom serve as faculty at UNCSA, will perform “Concert of Gratitude,” the second concert in collaboration with Reynolda House.
Cost is $10 per household at tinyurl.com/zzz69ywc.
Visit uncsa.edu.
Solo shows
Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows March 5-28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.”
Akers said, “The best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.” Daniels’ work is “Social Realism Art,” a term used by artists to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class. Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Go to arworks-gallery.org.
Virtual exhibit
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, has launched a virtual exhibit called “Who Was Aunt Dealy?” that investigates the life of Clara Körner. Her life, from 1820-96, offers a chance to explore the impact that slavery, Reconstruction and a fast-changing society had upon the lives of Americans.
Tying into the theme of 2021’s Black History Month — “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” — the exhibit traces the story of a woman who was born into enslavement and yet enjoyed rare privileges for a Black woman during this period, and who also made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the family that lived at Körner’s Folly.
Find the exhibit at tinyurl.com/vdpt64.
For more, visit kornersfolly.org.
Film festival
The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films through March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
This year’s virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are: “Breaking Bread,” “Havana Curveball,” “Leona,” “400 Miles to Freedom,” “Nora’s Will,” “Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance” and “They Ain’t Ready for Me.”
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
‘Look Closer’
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder through April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
New book
Pastor Camilla Washington of Whole Man Ministries in Winston-Salem has written the book, “I Needed That.”
The book is a 30-day devotional. The foreword is written by Gary Chapman, the author of New York Times bestseller “The 5 Love Languages.”
“I wrote this book for the extraordinary woman; it is for the daughter, mother, niece, sister, or friend you are or will become as you take on each inspiration that compels you to walk into your destiny,” Washington said. “I knew that these words that God had delivered to me were also for the masses of women daily trying to be to everything to everybody.”
The book is for sale at amazon.com.
Sights, sounds
A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
“Murray Bay: Standing Wave” is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”
Bright’s “Walden (II)” is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-723-7395 or go to sawtooth.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Corona will participate in a free Q&A from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at fb.me/e/f7eMlboVy or carolinacorona.eventbrite.com.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
— Staff Reports
