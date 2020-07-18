UNCSA ranked by The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter has ranked UNC School of the Arts School of Drama No. 6 in the world on its list of the 25 best institutions for a drama degree. The Reporter also listed UNCSA third among B.F.A. programs in the U.S.
The article, “The Best 25 Drama College Programs Around the World” published in June, noted that UNCSA honed “Last Black Man in San Francisco” star Jonathan Majors (BFA ‘12), who also appeared in the UNCSA’s 2011 production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
Scott Zigler, who has been dean of the School of Drama at UNCSA since 2017, has emphasized on-camera acting and devised-work for actors, as well as diversity in classes and curriculum. Devised work is experimental and experiential.
UNCSA’s Drama School is integrated with its School of Filmmaking, providing students ample opportunity to work in front of a camera and to learn to film themselves. Some students have been in as many as six films by the time they graduate.
“As the industry reopens, on-camera work will come back the fastest,” Zigler said. “UNCSA students have a competitive edge with on-camera training woven into all four years of their training with leading on-camera teacher Bob Krakower. ...”
UNCSA has been in The Hollywood Reporter’s rankings since the publication launched its drama school ranking in 2012. UNCSA offers a four-year undergraduate drama program and a high school drama program for seniors.
In 2019, it was in the top five undergraduate theater programs worldwide. In 2018, it was among top five undergraduate theater programs in the U.S. In 2017, it was the No. 5 program in the world.
