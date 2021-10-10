Arts and entertainment briefs: Fair ends today

The juried exhibition will celebrate the process related to designing apparel and fashion accessories.

“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D art works.

Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.

Fall play

The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. October 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Willingham Theater at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. The musical is directed by Jessie Grant.

Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office.