Arts and entertainment briefs: Fair ends today

Fair
The Carolina Classic Fair will end today at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 N. 27th, Winston-Salem.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-11, free for children 5 and younger and senior adults 65 and older (with ID).
Ride tickets are $50 for 120 tickets, $20 for 40, $1 for two. Rides require 6-10 tickets. It varies by ride.
Parking is $10 at LJVM Coliseum and Truist Field lots.
Live entertainment and music are planned. Some highlights are:
Entertainment:
7 p.m. Oct. 10: Rodeos at the Grandstand
3 p.m. Oct. 10: Jazz Fest at the clock tower stage:
Book signing
Bookmarks will host a reading by four authors whose work is included in the 2021 edition of “Flying South,” a Winston-Salem Writers publication based on the annual literary competition.
The reading will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., #110, in downtown Winston-Salem.
Sam Barbee, Shannon Kawalec, Sharon Presnell and Howard Pearre will read poems and stories they have written.
This is the eighth annual Flying South competition. This year’s issue features stories, poems and creative nonfiction from the U.S. and other countries, including France, Singapore and Australia.
The Best-in-Category winners are Julie Means Kane of Hillsdale, N.Y., for “I Remember You” (fiction and President’s Favorite); Zachariah Claypole White of Hillsborough for “The Coup (Language is a Violence to Rise with the Sea)” (poetry); and Carolyn Willis of Jonesville for “The Green Dress” (nonfiction).
Cover art was designed by Winston-Salem painter, printmaker and art historian Barbara Rizza Mellin.
Winston-Salem Writers, which was founded in 2005, is a group of writers who write fiction, non-fiction, plays and poetry, and who care about the art and craft of writing. They offer programs, workshops, critique groups, open mike nights, contests and writers’ nights out for beginning writers and published authors.
Fashion art
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem through Nov. 6.
The juried exhibition will celebrate the process related to designing apparel and fashion accessories.
“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D art works.
Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.
Fall play
The Willingham Theater and Willingham Performing Arts Academy is getting into the fall spirit by performing the musical “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” at 7 p.m. October 21-23 and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Willingham Theater at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
The musical, which is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch and his struggle to fit in. The musical is directed by Jessie Grant.
Tickets are $22 at www.yadkinarts.org or from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the box office.
Masks are required to be worn at all times inside the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, including the Willingham Theater, the Welborn Gallery and the lobby area.