Arts briefs: ARTC Theatre to present “Savannah Sipping Society”

Comedy play
ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St. in Winston-Salem.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 21-22 and 3 p.m. May 16 and 23.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at brownpapertickets.com or artctheatre.com. Groups should call 336-408-9739. First responders are admitted for free with their IDs.
Seating will be limited to 45, and masks are required.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Arts grant
Winston-Salem Symphony has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support “The Chevalier.”
“The Chevalier” is a play with music about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who was a master composer, virtuoso violinist, finest fencer in Europe, general of Europe’s first Black regiment and crusader for equality. The play begins in 1778 and examines Bologne’s friendships with fellow immigrants Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marie Antoinette against the backdrop of civil unrest.
This play, written by Bill Barclay and produced by Concert Theatre Works, will premiere on Sept. 11 and 12 at Reynolds Auditorium.
The Winston-Salem Symphony’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.
Visit wssymphony.org/chevalier.
Play reading
Triad Stage in Greensboro will present a virtual reading of “Jekyll” at 7:30 p.m. May 20 on Facebook.
“Jekyll” is a feminist take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s sinister novella, featuring Triad Stage actors Laura Bess Jernigan and Lalenja Harrington.
Jane Utterson has an impossible choice to make. On the one hand, she wants to help the authorities catch the brutal and dangerous vigilante who keeps attacking corrupt men in the dead of the night. On the other hand, she has a terrible suspicion her best friend, Jekyll, somehow might be mixed up in this mess — maybe it’s related to Jekyll’s latest science experiment?
Watch the reading at facebook.com/triadstage. You don’t have to have a Facebook account to watch.
Visit triadstage.org.
Art exhibit
A two-artist exhibit is open through May 30 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
“Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self.
“Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Story slam
The Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem, a participatory storytelling event, will be at 7 p.m. May 20 on Zoom.
The featured story teller is Donovan Livingston, an award-winning educator, hip-hop artist, spoken word poet and public speaker.
The theme is “The Mamas and the Papas,” in which storytellers can share their best tales of family joy, hilarity, love, loss or other stories.
Visit facebook.com/MUSEws or musews.org.
Art exhibit
Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
“Out of the Blue” is an artist collective featuring work by Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe, all visual artists from the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of the Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Art exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
