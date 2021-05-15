Arts briefs: ARTC Theatre to present “Savannah Sipping Society”

This play, written by Bill Barclay and produced by Concert Theatre Works, will premiere on Sept. 11 and 12 at Reynolds Auditorium.

The Winston-Salem Symphony’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

Play reading

Triad Stage in Greensboro will present a virtual reading of “Jekyll” at 7:30 p.m. May 20 on Facebook.

“Jekyll” is a feminist take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s sinister novella, featuring Triad Stage actors Laura Bess Jernigan and Lalenja Harrington.

Jane Utterson has an impossible choice to make. On the one hand, she wants to help the authorities catch the brutal and dangerous vigilante who keeps attacking corrupt men in the dead of the night. On the other hand, she has a terrible suspicion her best friend, Jekyll, somehow might be mixed up in this mess — maybe it’s related to Jekyll’s latest science experiment?

Watch the reading at facebook.com/triadstage. You don’t have to have a Facebook account to watch.