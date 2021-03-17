Arts briefs: Arts survey underway

Arts survey

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, along with local arts and community partners, are conducting a survey as part of the Relief, Recovery and Reopening efforts.

Over the past year, more than 5,000 local arts events were canceled, and more than 500,000 audience attendance were lost.

Participation in the survey can help arts and cultural groups plan to reopen and welcome community members back to enjoy in-person festivals, performances and other activities.

Forsyth Futures, a local nonprofit who specializes in data and research, will ensure that all responses and contact information will be kept anonymous and confidential.

The survey is at tinyurl.com/2pd4saep.

‘Cinderella’

Piedmont Opera will present a livestreamed production of “Cinderella” at 8 p.m. March 19 and 2 p.m. March 21.

Instead of a stepmother, this story has a foolish baron and his two vain daughters, both after the prince. Marie, who is called “Cinderella,” is left behind as they all accept an invitation to the Prince’s Ball. Hearing her sad song, her fairy godmother appears and promises to make Cinderella’s dreams come true.