Arts briefs: Arts survey underway

Arts survey
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, along with local arts and community partners, are conducting a survey as part of the Relief, Recovery and Reopening efforts.
Over the past year, more than 5,000 local arts events were canceled, and more than 500,000 audience attendance were lost.
Participation in the survey can help arts and cultural groups plan to reopen and welcome community members back to enjoy in-person festivals, performances and other activities.
Forsyth Futures, a local nonprofit who specializes in data and research, will ensure that all responses and contact information will be kept anonymous and confidential.
The survey is at tinyurl.com/2pd4saep.
‘Cinderella’
Piedmont Opera will present a livestreamed production of “Cinderella” at 8 p.m. March 19 and 2 p.m. March 21.
Instead of a stepmother, this story has a foolish baron and his two vain daughters, both after the prince. Marie, who is called “Cinderella,” is left behind as they all accept an invitation to the Prince’s Ball. Hearing her sad song, her fairy godmother appears and promises to make Cinderella’s dreams come true.
Pauline Viardot’s “Cinderella” is a re-telling of the well-known fairy tale, composed in an operetta style that combines musical numbers and dialogue. Viardot wrote it to be performed by her voice students in her Parisian salon. Now, it will be livestreamed to you.
Tickets are $20 at tinyurl.com/3uberwxx or 336-725-7101.
“We don’t want to shatter the glass slipper, but we are shattering the glass ceiling, as we proudly announce that this is the first opera composed by a woman that the company has produced,” the opera said in a press release.
Visit piedmontopera.org.
Virtual field trips
High Point Museum offers Take a Trip With Us, a virtual sight-seeing series of the Triad.
The series includes two field trips each month and features about local museums and landmarks, N.C. historical sites, as well as international museums and landmarks.
Locations so far have included Old Salem, Charlotte Brown Hawkins Historic Site, Whitney Plantation, Monticello, Anne Frank House and more.
The virtual tours are free.
Go to tinyurl.com/d4x99a8.
History events
In honor of Women’s History Month, Greensboro History Museum is hosting free events and exhibits.
The events will include:
4 p.m. March 18: Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart chats with Susan Joyce Webster about caring for the museum’s Dolley Madison collection for over 40 years.
Noon March 19: Lea E. Williams will discuss her book “We Who Believe in Freedom: The Life and Times of Ella Baker.” As the sit-in movement expanded across the country, Baker invited student leaders to gather at Shaw University in April 1960. There, she helped organize the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
7 p.m. March 24: “Ancient Worlds Contemporary Selves: Smithsonian Scholars Explore Intersectionality” will feature scholars from the National Museum of the American Indian, Asian Pacific American Center and Smithsonian American Art Museum who will explore how artists integrate the ancient world within their art, creating new meanings and allowing them to pass on complex and layered cultural interpretations to future generations.
For information about accessing these Zoom sessions, go to greensborohistory.org/event.
Solo shows
Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows through March 28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.”
Akers said, “The best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.” Daniels’ work is “Social Realism Art,” a term used by artists to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class. Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Go to arworks-gallery.org.
‘Look Closer’
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder through April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
Sights, sounds
A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
“Murray Bay: Standing Wave” is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”
Bright’s “Walden (II)” is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-723-7395 or go to sawtooth.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Corona will participate in a free Q&A from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at fb.me/e/f7eMlboVy or carolinacorona.eventbrite.com.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Affee works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is June 6 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2-D and 3-D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2-D, $150 for People’s Choice 3-D and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
— Staff Reports