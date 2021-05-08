Arts briefs: Auditions for "Seussical"

Auditions
These productions will be full mainstage events and will be produced in a camp setting. The cast will largely be made up of local youths 18 and younger, with a few roles being filled by seasoned adult mentors.
Rehearsals for “Seussical,” a colorful musical that springs to life from the imagination of Dr. Seuss, will be during the day as part of a summer camp on June 14-25 with performances June 25-27 at the Hanesbrands Theatre. Rehearsals for “Hairspray,” an award-winning musical, will be part of a three-week camp July 12-30 during the day, with performances July 30-Aug. 1.
All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during these productions.
To participate, register online at springtheatre.org and submit a short video of yourself singing a song of your choice, as well as a short video that showcases your acting ability (a monologue, a short skit, a scene, etc.). Submit videos by email to info@springtheatre.org. The deadline is May 15.
Visit springtheatre.org.
New album
Susan B.B. Schabacker, a local singer/songwriter and musician, is releasing her seventh album that is dedicated to mothers and their children for Mother’s Day, May 9.
Schabacker said 50% of the proceeds from her “Growing Seeds in Mama’s Garden of Love” album will support Salem Pregnancy, a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem that offers resources and support for pregnant women.
The genres of this album are a fusion of folk, Christian, southern, country, pop rock, American, bluegrass and blues rock. Schabacker has several collaborators on the album, including five-string bluegrass banjoist Pete Wernick, a Grammy nominee and educator.
On the Mother’s Day album, Wernick shares the song “Ruthie,” which was released on his country album “On a Roll,” dedicated to his mother. For more information, visit sbbsmusic.wordpress.com.
Comedy play
ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. May 14-15 and 21-22 and at 3 p.m. May 16 and 23.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at brownpapertickets.com or artctheatre.com. Groups should call 336-408-9739. First responders are admitted for free with their IDs.
Seating will be limited to 45, and masks are required.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Mom event
The fifth annual Mother’s Day Market will be from noon to 5 p.m. May 9 in the parking lot of Wise Man Brewing at 826 Angelo Bos Ave. in Winston-Salem.
The event will feature socially distanced artists and makers selling all handmade items. Food trucks — Twin City Minis and Gusto! Latin Eatery — will be on site. Masks are required for the event.
New exhibit
A new two-artist exhibit will open this weekend at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, through May 30.
“Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self.
“Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
New officer
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Katie Hall of Winston-Salem as its Chief Advancement Officer.
Hall has served as a business development professional with Vela Agency and a strategic communications and marketing firm in downtown Winston-Salem. She will begin her duties on May 11 and will lead fundraising and marketing efforts for the organization.
Hall is a native of Midway and graduated from Ledford High School in Davidson County. She graduated summa cum laude from Salem College with a bachelor’s degree in math education in 2014. Her passion for the arts started at Salem where she participated in choral ensembles and served as president of the Salem College Choirs. In 2019, she earned a Master’s of Business Administration from Wake Forest University.
Visit intothearts.org.
Classical concert
The School of Music at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts concludes its 2020-21 season with “Beethoven to Copland!” a free season finale livestream concert featuring Aaron Copland’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Appalachian Spring” at 7:30 p.m. May 15.
Associate Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin leads the UNCSA Chamber Orchestra. The concert also features the UNCSA Chamber Winds performing Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 transcribed for harmonie (woodwind) ensemble by Beethoven’s protégé, Georg Schmitt. Faculty-artist Mark A. Norman, the newly appointed music director and conductor of Piedmont Wind Symphony, conducts the Chamber Winds.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/hc5rb6d5 or at 336-721-1945.
Visit uncsa.edu/performances.
New exhibit
Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
“Out of the Blue” is an artist collective featuring work by Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe, all visual artists from the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Art exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports