Arts briefs: Auditions for "Seussical"

Auditions

These productions will be full mainstage events and will be produced in a camp setting. The cast will largely be made up of local youths 18 and younger, with a few roles being filled by seasoned adult mentors.

Rehearsals for “Seussical,” a colorful musical that springs to life from the imagination of Dr. Seuss, will be during the day as part of a summer camp on June 14-25 with performances June 25-27 at the Hanesbrands Theatre. Rehearsals for “Hairspray,” an award-winning musical, will be part of a three-week camp July 12-30 during the day, with performances July 30-Aug. 1.

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during these productions.

To participate, register online at springtheatre.org and submit a short video of yourself singing a song of your choice, as well as a short video that showcases your acting ability (a monologue, a short skit, a scene, etc.). Submit videos by email to info@springtheatre.org. The deadline is May 15.

New album

Susan B.B. Schabacker, a local singer/songwriter and musician, is releasing her seventh album that is dedicated to mothers and their children for Mother’s Day, May 9.