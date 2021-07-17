Arts briefs: Call for artists

Call for artists
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has issued a call to designers to participate in “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit,” a juried art exhibition in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston- Salem.
The exhibition will run Sept. 3 to Nov. 6 and is a collaboration between Winston-Salem Fashion Week (wsfashionweek.com) and Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (secca.org).
Design submission categories include:
Design Process. Sketches, inspiration boards or anything that explores the design process as it relates to fashion or costume design.
Illustrations. Illustrations of imagined or finished apparel.
Other. Anything that does not fit in the other two categories.
One to three pieces of 2-D or 3-D artwork may be submitted in any medium. Art pieces must be less than 52 inches wide and/or weigh no more than 200 pounds. To qualify, artists must be 18 or older. Entry is free.
Artists and designers should submit digital images of artwork, artist’s contact information, artwork’s title, medium, size, category, sale/insurance price and special instructions, if applicable, to exhibit.wsfashionweek@gmail.com. Entries are due by Aug. 8.
Symphony events
Winston-Salem Symphony will present MusicConnects, a free online program of events leading up to the premiere of Bill Barclay’s “The Chevalier: A Play With Music.”
The sessions are designed to address the play’s themes of race, power and equality. Guests can join Music Director Timothy Redmond, as well as musicians, writers, composers and scholars from acorss the country to talk about the figures who have been written out of music history and the continuing importance of racial equity in the arts.
The MusicConnects events will take place at noon and include:
The schedule is:
Noon July 22: Vocalist Jason McKinney and Conductor William Henry Curry
Noon Aug, 5: Musicologist and Florence Price scholar Kori Hill is joined by violinist Er-Gene Kahng, whose recordings of Florence Price’s violin concertos have won wide acclaim
Noon Aug. 26: Tonality Founder and Artistic Director Alexander Blake
Noon Sept. 10: Bill Barclay in conversation with violinist and music historian Quinton Morris
The sessions will be streamed in Zoom webinars or on Facebook Live. You do not have to have a Facebook account to watch.
Visit wssymphony.org/musicconnects.
Concert series
The city of Winston-Salem will present Summer on Liberty from 7 to 10 p.m. at Sixth and Liberty streets as part of the Summer Music Series.
The schedule will be:
July 24: OSP Band
July 31: “B” String Allstars
Visit downtownws.com/music.
Band concert
Salem Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 20 at Salem Square at Old Salem, 600 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.
The concert, “Twentiana,” will Roaring ‘20s music, big band polkas and more. Vocal soloist will be Mignon Dobbins.
The concert is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Food vendors will be onsite.
The rain date is July 23. Visit salemband.org.
Musical play
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will perform “American Idiot” at 650 W Sixth St., Winston-Salem.
“American Idiot” follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world with a score by the rock band Green Day. This high-octane show includes every song from the acclaimed album “American Idiot,” as well as several songs from the band’s Grammy-winning release, “21st Century Breakdown.”
Performances will be at 8 p.m. July 18 and 23-25.
Tickets are $25 at theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Visit theatrealliance.ws.
Folk concert
Folk singer/songwriter/guitarist/harmonica player Mike J. Baron, 73 of Winston-Salem, will perform a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at Artivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem.
Baron has been fighting an incurable bone marrow cancer for 17 years. But in 2019, Baron entered a clinical trial in Charlotte to train his T-cells to seek and destroy his cancer cells. Right now, Baron is in remission. The program will be 90 minutes and will include some of the best folk and pop songs ever written.
His audience will hear tunes by Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Tom Petty, The Byrds, Peter, Paul and Mary, Neil Young, Donovan, The Eagles, Arlo Guthrie, America and at least six songs that Baron has composed.
The rain date for the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 25.
Pottery exhibit
Stokes County Arts Council will host a new exhibit during July of pottery and fractal art by Hal Tenny of Hal Yeah Pottery in the Apple Gallery at 500 Main St. in Danbury.
Tenny, who is retired, spends most of his time creating art and reading. He is an avid science-fiction fan and has written and published two novels, two short story collections and several single short stories. He also enjoys woodworking and has a complete woodworking shop that shares space with his pottery studio. Tenny’s work is mostly science-fiction and fantasy based and was used as inspiration for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.
Double exhibit
The exhibits “Memories Downtown” by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds — New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. in Winston- Salem.
Kopf’s work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated.
They are mostly on Trade and Fourth streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate.
An artist’s reception will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11.
Admission is free.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
EMF
The Eastern Music Festival continues with free recitals and concerts on the campus of Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.
The schedule is:
7 p.m. July 23, 24 and 31: Musically Speaking pre-concert conversations in the Moon Room at Dana Auditorium
3 p.m. July 18 and 25: Young Artist Piano Recital at Dana Auditorium
6:30 p.m. July 20, 27 and 29: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
4 p.m. July 21 and 28: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
1 p.m. July 25: Percussion Ensemble Recital at Dana Auditorium
2 p.m. July 31: Young Artist Chamber Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library
Visit easternmusicfestival.org.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports