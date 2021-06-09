Arts briefs: Chatham County Line at Ramkat Friday

SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will open a new exhibit, “Hanging Tree Guitars” by N.C.-based artist, guitar marker and one-time blues musician Freeman Vines.

Vines creates guitars using found objects, including wood from a tree where a man was lynched. In addition to Vines’ sculptures, the exhibit will feature tintype photographs by Timothy Duffy.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the gallery. Vines will be in attendance. Music will be performed by The Glorifying Vines Sisters and Mike Lightnin’ Wells.

Story slam

The Willingham Story Slam @ Muse Winston-Salem will have a Story Slam at 7 p.m. June 17 at 226 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.

The featured storyteller is Lynn Felder. She is a recovering journalist who is in the sometimes-paintful, often-exhilarating process of redefining herself. She writes about art, entertainment, yoga and life on her blog Artzenstuff.com.

The emcee will be Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet.