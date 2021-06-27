Arts briefs: DADA First Friday Gallery Hop

Gallery hop
The Downtown Arts District Association is asking all pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, N.C. beach bums, as well as art and fun lovers to dress the part 7-9 p.m. July 2 for its “Summer is Here Hop” for the July DADA First Friday Gallery Hop.
North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem will be turned into “Trade Street Beach.” Folks can also drop by DADA headquarters at 6904-A N. Trade St. to get your photo taken and vie for a prize in DADA’s costume contest.
The DADA Members Gallery will present a collection of works including “The Big 7: Lighthouses of N.C.” by Rick Jones, artwork by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from N.C. beaches and other nautical-themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells.
Visit dadaws.net.
Concert series
Karon Click & The Hot Licks will kick off the 23rd Downtown Summer Music Series from 7 to 10 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets in a Summer on Liberty concert.
Dressed in 1920s gear, the band will do two 75-minute sets, offering jump swings, blues and all types of dance music.
“We’ll have violin, clarinet, bass guitar, drums, two backup vocals and myself,” Click said.
The group, which was created in 2011, primarily performs in the Triad.
The other concerts in the series will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4, and will feature West End Mambo, Smitty & The JumpStarters, OSP Band, “B” String Allstars, Phase Band, Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade, Vagabond Saints’ Society, Envision and The Ladies Auxiliary.
Community event
The Winston-Salem Dash and the City of Winston-Salem have announced a community Independence Weekend Celebration on July 3 at Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem.
The event will include a collegiate wood bat baseball game, live music featuring Winston-Salem native Nashville recording artist Cooper Alan, food trucks and fireworks.
Gates will open at 2:45 p.m.
The schedule will be:
3 p.m.: Disco Turkeys Baseball Game
6 p.m.: Watchtower on the Lowes Foods Backporch Stage (Dave Matthews Cover Band)
7:30 p.m.: Thomas Mac on the Field Main Stage
8:15 p.m.: Cooper Alan on the Field Main Stage
9:30 p.m.: Independence Fireworks Show, presented by the City of Winston-Salem
Additional activities and amenities include food trucks, Dash concessions and a Kids Zone.
Tickets are $12 before June 25 at 336-714-2287 or wsdash.com, and $15 after.
Parking for Dash controlled lots will be $5. Free parking is available at the Center City Garage on Fourth Street, and a free shuttle will run from the garage to the stadium every 10 minutes.
Visit wsdash.com.
Brass band
SECCA Stars & Stripes featuring the N.C. Brass Band from 5 to 8 p.m. July 3 at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
The band will perform on the lakeside stage. Food trucks, vendors and a cash bar will be onsite.
Guests should bring chairs or blankets.
Visit secca.org.
Concert series
The Summer Parks Concert Series will start at 5 p.m. July 4 at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.
N.C. National Guard 440th Army Band will perform a free pops concert.
The sixth annual concert series is presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
Guests should bring chairs, blankets. Picnics are allowed.
Food trucks onsite will be Baconessence, Pacific Rim, Jazzy Dogs and Mike & Mike’s Italian Ices. Water, beer and wine will be for sale with proceeds support the arts council. No outside alcohol permitted.
Other concerts, which will be at Triad Park and Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons, are:
July 25: Possum Jenkins with Drew Foust at Tanglewood Park
Aug. 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park
Aug. 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park
Sept. 12: The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park
Visit intothearts.org.
Concert series
Davie County Recreation & Parks presents Concerts in the Park at Davie County Community Park — Amphitheater, 151 Southwood Drive, Mocksville.
July 3: Too Much Sylvia
Aug. 14: Ace Party Band
Sept. 18: Cassette Rewind
Admission is free.
Visit daviecountync.gov.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports