Arts briefs: DADA First Friday Gallery Hop

Gallery hop

The Downtown Arts District Association is asking all pirates, mermaids, surfer dudes, N.C. beach bums, as well as art and fun lovers to dress the part 7-9 p.m. July 2 for its “Summer is Here Hop” for the July DADA First Friday Gallery Hop.

North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem will be turned into “Trade Street Beach.” Folks can also drop by DADA headquarters at 6904-A N. Trade St. to get your photo taken and vie for a prize in DADA’s costume contest.

The DADA Members Gallery will present a collection of works including “The Big 7: Lighthouses of N.C.” by Rick Jones, artwork by Alton Rumfelt and Allison Hutchins and jewelry created with shells from N.C. beaches and other nautical-themed jewelry by Marilyn Ingram, Marlene Kuser and Nancy Smith Wells.

Concert series

Karon Click & The Hot Licks will kick off the 23rd Downtown Summer Music Series from 7 to 10 p.m. July 3 at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets in a Summer on Liberty concert.

Dressed in 1920s gear, the band will do two 75-minute sets, offering jump swings, blues and all types of dance music.