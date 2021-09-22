Arts briefs: Festival of Books and Authors and The Southern Guitar Festival

Books festival
The 2021 Festival of Books and Authors will continue through Sept. 23-Sept. 26 at various venues in downtown Winston-Salem
Fifteen authors will participate virtually on Sept. 25 via pre-recorded panels aired for the first time at scheduled times and simultaneously inside the Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and on artarie.com.
Event highlights:
7 p.m. Sept. 23: Book Trivia Live with Caleb Masters in Footnote Coffee & Cocktails (free)
9 p.m. Sept 23: Late night event with author Grady Hendrix in Footnote (ticketed)
11:30 a.m. Sept. 24: Eat & Greet luncheon with Anne Bogel and Kendra Adachi at Footnote (ticketed)
4:30 p.m. Sept. 24: Eat & Great with Chef and cookbook author Belinda Smith-Sullivan at Lavender & Honey (ticketed)
5:30 p.m. Sept. 24: Books & Brews with authors Wiley Cash & Jason Mott, Fourth Street Breezeway between Footnote and Bookmarks (ticketed)
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25: Author sessions, reading related exhibitors, food trucks, activities for children at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts and surrounding areas of Spruce, Poplar and Holly streets (free)
5 p.m. Sept. 25: Author Lauren Groff as keynote speaker at Calvary Moravian Church (ticketed)
4 p.m. Sept. 26: Author Yusef Salaam as closing keynote speaker at the Forsyth County Central Library (free)
Most events are free. Tickets for other events are available at www.bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Visit bookmarksnc.org/festival.
Guitar festival
The Southern Guitar Festival and Competition will be Sept. 25 and 26 at University of North Carolina School of the Arts. 1533 S Main St., Winston Salem.
The event will feature competitions, workshops and concert, including internationally acclaimed guitarist JiJi. Jiyeon Kim, known professionally as Jiji Guitar, is a South Korean guitarist, composer and DJ (jijiguitar.com).
JiJi will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Watson Hall, Music Building. Tickets are $27 at tinyurl.com/2ak6p9u4.
The competitions include categories for youth and college ages.
The event will also include:
Modern Improvisation Performances and Workshop of jazz and rock by Daniel Seriff Trio with Bill Stevens (UNCSA alumni) on keyboards and Jonathan Greene on drums
Body Mapping for Guitarists Workshop by Joseph Pecoraro
How to Pick Up a Song by Ear Workshop by Luke Payne for younger guitar players
Wearing Multiple Hats as composer/teacher/performer/manager/chamber musician/advocate by JIJI
All events are open to the public with All-Access Passes, which are $45 each at tinyurl.com/2ak6p9u4. The JiJi concert is included with All-Access Passes.
For a complete schedule, go to southernguitarfest.com.
Festival
Kernersville Spring Folly was moved to the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festival will be from Sept, 24 to 26 in downtown Kernersville.
The event will include rides, games, live music, food, vendors and shopping. Performers will include The British Invaders, Ciera Dumas, Special Occasion Band, Watch Tower (a Dave Matthews tribute band), The Legacy Motown Review, Brooke McBride, Larry Frick, Southern Dixieland Band and Maggie Baugh.
Activities will include pony rides, a car show, face painting, Captain Jim magic, petting zoo, bounce house, tractor show, chainsaw artist and more.
Visit kernersvillespringfolly.com.
Festival
Mayberry Days will continue through Sept. 26 in Mount Airy.
The festival will feature guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse, live music, movie screenings, a golf tournament, a book talk by Karen Knotts (daughter of Don Knotts, who played Barney), trivia sessions, auction, whistling and checkers championship, dance and instrument lessons, and apple peeling, pork chop eating and pie eating contests.
For a schedule of events or to buy tickets, go to surryarts.org/mayberrydays.
Stage play
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Almost, Maine” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville.
On a cold night, residents of Almost, Maine, “find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 seniors (60 and older) and students at kernersvillelittletheatre.thundertix.com or 336-993-6556. Masks will be required. Visit kltheatre.com.
Stage play
Spirit Gum Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-25 outdoors at Winston-Salem Montessori School, 6050 Holder Road, Clemmons.
The play will be a strolling production, but seating will be provided.
Tickets are $15 at spiritgumtheatre.com. Sept. 23 is a pay-what-you-will performance.
Visit spiritgumtheatre.com.
Art exhibit
The exhibit “Timeshare” by Jillian Mayer wil be on display through Sept. 26 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Mayer’s work is about our society’s responses to and accommodations of environmental collapse.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-725-1904 or visit secca.org or jillianmayer.net.
Stage play
Theatre Alliance will present encore performances of “Something Rotten!” at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem
Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors (62 and older) and students by phone at 336-723-7777 or www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Guests must wear masks inside the theater.
Visit www.theatre alliance.ws.
UNCSA concert
UNCSA Wind Ensembles will present “Across the Pond” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem.
Ensembles of UNCSA wind players will explore the important works of British composers who have contributed to the repertoire of wind bands since their beginning. The UNCSA Wind Ensemble performs Gustav Holst’s masterwork “Suite in E flat,” written in 1909 and widely recognized as the first original work for a concert band.
Tickets are $20 or $15 for students at tinyurl.com/24ep2627.
Visit uncsa.edu/performances.
Dance show
UNCSA Fall Dance performances will be at Agnes de Mille Theatre, 1533 S. Main St.Winston-Salem.
The event is a showcase for the contemporary dancers, featuring the premieres of new works by up-and-coming choreographers Yoshito Sakuraba, UNCSA alumni Ashley Lindsey (Arts Diploma ‘07) and Andrew Harper (B.F.A. ‘13).
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Tickets are $20 or $15 for students at tinyurl.com/vdkhrrw4.
Visit uncsa.edu/performances.