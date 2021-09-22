Arts briefs: Festival of Books and Authors and The Southern Guitar Festival

Mayberry Days will continue through Sept. 26 in Mount Airy.

The festival will feature guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse, live music, movie screenings, a golf tournament, a book talk by Karen Knotts (daughter of Don Knotts, who played Barney), trivia sessions, auction, whistling and checkers championship, dance and instrument lessons, and apple peeling, pork chop eating and pie eating contests.

For a schedule of events or to buy tickets, go to surryarts.org/mayberrydays.

Stage play

Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Almost, Maine” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville.

On a cold night, residents of Almost, Maine, “find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 seniors (60 and older) and students at kernersvillelittletheatre.thundertix.com or 336-993-6556. Masks will be required. Visit kltheatre.com.

