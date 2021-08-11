Arts briefs: Film, arts and music events coming up in the triad area

Fashion event
The second annual Twin City Fashion Week will continue through Aug. 14 at The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Here is an itinerary of the week’s events so you can stay aligned with all of the incomparable experiences.
Aug. 12: Pup Strut Dog Fashion Show, where local canine owners will grace the runway, showing off their pets’ style. Admission is $10 or $10 worth of dog food. Proceeds will go to Twin City Fashion Week’s nonprofit partner, Reynolda, and Forsyth Humane Society, respecitvely.
Aug. 13: Emerging Designers Night, featuring local designers showcasing their creativity in fashion on the runway. Tickets are $100. Dresscode is cocktail attire.
Aug. 14: Local Boutiques & Retailers night, presented by Forsyth Women Magazine. Followed by an After Party at the Millennium Center presented by Havana Phil’s Cigar Company. Guests must have a ticket to attend Saturday’s runway show to receive admission to the After Party. Tickets are $100. Dresscode is cocktail attire.
Buy tickets at twincityfashionweek.com.
Culture event
Heritage 365 and Triad Cultural Arts will host three community conversations about the Black Culture Pop Up Museum on Aug. 17, 19 28 at the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
2 p.m. Aug. 17: Black Lives Matter with participants who attended segregated schools in Winston-Salem, along with a special artist talk with Owens Daniels.
7 p.m. Aug. 19: A conversation about Black businesses, churches and schools in Winston-Salem with panelists Cedric Russell, Dothula Barron, Mark Oliver, and Cheryl Harry.
10 a.m. Aug. 28: Youth conversation, including a book reading and art activity with Corey the Culture Guide.Visit intothearts.org.
New exhibit
Mary Blackwell Chapman’s “Time in the Pandemic” and Mona Wu’s “Leaf Dreaming” shows will be on exhibit through Aug. 28 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem.
A Meet the Artists Reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 8.
Wu’s “Leaf Dreaming” consists principally of images printed on fabric then embellished with hand stitching on unused cloth napkins.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Rock show
The Williamson Brothers and special guests Crenshaw Pentecostal & The Great Dying will perform at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Gas Hill Drinking Room at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $10 for general admission or $12 per ticket for a table of four at theramkat.com
“Williamson Brothers” album, which has been dubbed “psychedelic garage rock,” is for sale at shows and at tinyurl.com/ksv97np9 and dialbacksound.com.
Film event
RiverRun International Film Festival will present a Film With Purpose screening of “Boss: The Black Experience in Business” in collaboration event with Bookmarks at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at 634 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
The film is from Peabody and Emmy Award Winner Stanley Nelson, a past recipient of RiverRun’s Master of Cinema Award. The documentary shines a light on the story of resilience and resistance within the Black American business experience in the face of racial hostility and violence, economic exclusion, segregation and discrimination.
The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged at booksmarksnc.org/event/boss.
Memorial concert
St. John’s Lutheran Church will present a free concert, “Requiem” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. The performance will be in memory of those lost during the pandemic.
The orchestra is drawn from Winston-Salem Symphony and includes soloists Regan Bisch, soprano; Cristy Lynn Brown, mezz soprano, Wagner Pastor, tenor; and Jason S. McKinney, bass.
Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will be from Aug. 3 to 31.
The schedule will be:
7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: From Operetta to Ragtime: Music at the Turn of the Century at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem
7:30 p.m. Aug. 18: Jazz Classique: Beethoven and His Teachers” at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Aug. 13: Radio Revolver (rock), food by PinKor’s Delights (Asian Thai cuisine) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 13: Willie Bradley at Downtown Jazz at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
7 p.m. Aug. 14: Soultriii at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
6:30 p.m. Aug. 14: Twin City Ramblers at Music in the Park at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. Bring blankets and chairs. No alcohol. Free, but donations accepted for the band. oakridgenc.com.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 14: Big Ron Hunter & The Lady Brigade at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 15: Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
5 p.m. Aug. 15: West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons. Admission, parking free. Food trucks onsite, refreshments for sale. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics. No outside alcohol. intothearts.org/parks2021.
7 p.m. Aug. 20: Back Porch Orchestra (country rock), food by My Girls Catering (wings, tenders, sides, salad) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 21: Vagabond Saints’ Society at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 22: doby and Shelia Star Productions at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
Volunteers needed
Registration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.
Volunteers attend to artists and vendors, assist the public and more.
For positions, shifts and registration, go to ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
10-minute plays
Winston-Salem Writers will hold its 2021 10-Minute Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St, Winston-Salem.
Plays were selected from playwrights across North Carolina and will be produced in collaboration with 40+ Stage Co. The winning plays are “Flirting with Justice” by Michael Ackerman, “Late” by Larry Bliss, “With Love, Your Ghosts” by Mike Brannon, “There is No Dash” by Rose-Mary Harrington, “Fresh Start” by Ed Robson and “Fan Fiction” by Mary Turner.
Admission is $15 at the door or online at intothearts.org/events-info. Audience members are required to wear masks.
Visit wswriters.org or intothearts.org.
Musical play
The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trial in Greensboro, will present “The Color Purple” through Sept. 25.
This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film is a family saga that tells the story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her voice in the world.
Tickets are $51-$61 for adults and $25.50-$30.50 for children younger than 12 by calling 336-292-2211 or at barndinner.com. Tickets include an all-you-can eat Southern-style buffet.
Visit barndinner.com.
Guitar group
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is hosting an interest meeting for a new group, Piedmont Pickers Convention, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Essential Hemp, 529 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Peter May of Winston-Salem will host the event. May has performed at Carolina Blues Festival and plays Piedmont-style guitar.
Bring an acoustic guitar to participate.
Visit piedmontblues.org.
— Staff Reports