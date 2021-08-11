Arts briefs: Film, arts and music events coming up in the triad area

Fashion event

The second annual Twin City Fashion Week will continue through Aug. 14 at The Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

Here is an itinerary of the week’s events so you can stay aligned with all of the incomparable experiences.

Aug. 12: Pup Strut Dog Fashion Show, where local canine owners will grace the runway, showing off their pets’ style. Admission is $10 or $10 worth of dog food. Proceeds will go to Twin City Fashion Week’s nonprofit partner, Reynolda, and Forsyth Humane Society, respecitvely.

Aug. 13: Emerging Designers Night, featuring local designers showcasing their creativity in fashion on the runway. Tickets are $100. Dresscode is cocktail attire.

Aug. 14: Local Boutiques & Retailers night, presented by Forsyth Women Magazine. Followed by an After Party at the Millennium Center presented by Havana Phil’s Cigar Company. Guests must have a ticket to attend Saturday’s runway show to receive admission to the After Party. Tickets are $100. Dresscode is cocktail attire.

Buy tickets at twincityfashionweek.com.

Culture event