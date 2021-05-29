Arts briefs: Gullah exhibit, new plays and landscape art

Gullah exhibit
A new exhibit will be featured this summer at Delta Art Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, featuring the work of Diane Britton Dunham.
The exhibit is titled “Culture Keeper: The Gullah Art of Diane Britton Dunham.”
An Opening Reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 3. A gallery talk on Gullah Art and culture will be at 2 p.m. June 4.
Also, Culture Festival @ The DAC will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5.
Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment.
Visit deltaartscenter.org.
New play
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White,” a new play by Lynn Felder, at Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 2-7:30 p.m. June 12.
Solomon Caldwell, a 2020 graduate of UNC School of the Arts School of Music, is the music director.
A multimedia, workshop production is a three-character one-act play set in Winston-Salem after a Black Lives Matter rally and a Sons of the Confederacy protest of the removal of a Confederate monument. Two men, one Black and one white, are reluctantly drawn into conversation by an Old Hippie as they all wait for their rides to take them home.
A talkback with the cast, crew and audience will be after each performance.
COVID-19 protocols, as laid out by the N.C. Governor’s Office and the CDC, will be followed: masks, distancing and hand washing.
Tickets are free with registration at www.intothearts.org. Donations will be accepted.
Call 336-655-7047 or visit www.artzenstuff.com.
Seeking art
Guest Curator Duane Cyrus is seeking artist submissions for Black@Intersection, a special exhibition coming to the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in November 2021.
Officials at SECCA said, “We are especially seeking photographic works. However, work in other disciplines — including but not limited to film, sculpture, mural, and poetry — are encouraged to apply. If you have a unique artistic approach or form — let us know.”
Entry is free, and the deadline is June 30. All work must be created in the past five years. Artists may submit up to five works of art. Each artist selected will receive a participation honorarium. SECCA will work with each artist to arrange shipping/return or printing of artwork, artists will not have to pay any shipping fees. Acceptance into exhibition does not require artist travel, but artists are encouraged to attend.
Selected artists will be notified on or before Aug. 1.
Submit a PDF that includes artist contact information and social media links, resume or CV, a letter of interest (no more than 300 words) about why your work should be chosen, one to five works for consideration (printed, embedded image or URL link accepted) and titles, dates, dimensions, media and descriptions for each work (no more than 150 words per work). Submit to theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com.
Themes include:
Understanding the socio-political reasons for supporting Black Lives.
Focus on the past year of activism in support of Black Lives including other images of Black life during the pandemic.
Themes of Blackness as fluidity and movement. A geography of Black mobility. Illuminating the diversity and movement within Blackness.
The Black body as a site of agency and power for Black lives.
Black Women in activism and leadership.
Blackness as a form of sustainable connectivity to the Earth.
Cyrus is a Bessie Award-nominated performer and a professor at UNCG, where he teaches choreography, improvisation, repertory and career strategies for artists. He is director of Theatre of Movement, a collective that produces performing and visual arts collaborations and curations.
For more about Cyrus or exhibit submissions, go to secca.org.
— Staff Reports