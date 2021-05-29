Arts briefs: Gullah exhibit, new plays and landscape art

Gullah exhibit

A new exhibit will be featured this summer at Delta Art Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, featuring the work of Diane Britton Dunham.

The exhibit is titled “Culture Keeper: The Gullah Art of Diane Britton Dunham.”

An Opening Reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 3. A gallery talk on Gullah Art and culture will be at 2 p.m. June 4.

Also, Culture Festival @ The DAC will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5.

Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment.

New play

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Triad Cultural Arts will present “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White,” a new play by Lynn Felder, at Reynolds Place Theatre at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 2-7:30 p.m. June 12.

Solomon Caldwell, a 2020 graduate of UNC School of the Arts School of Music, is the music director.