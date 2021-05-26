Arts briefs: Gullah exhibit, new plays and landscape art

Officials at SECCA said, “We are especially seeking photographic works. However, work in other disciplines — including but not limited to film, sculpture, mural, and poetry — are encouraged to apply. If you have a unique artistic approach or form — let us know.”

Entry is free, and the deadline is June 30. All work must be created in the past five years. Artists may submit up to five works of art. Each artist selected will receive a participation honorarium. SECCA will work with each artist to arrange shipping/return or printing of artwork, artists will not have to pay any shipping fees. Acceptance into exhibition does not require artist travel, but artists are encouraged to attend.

Selected artists will be notified on or before Aug. 1.

Submit a PDF that includes artist contact information and social media links, resume or CV, a letter of interest (no more than 300 words) about why your work should be chosen, one to five works for consideration (printed, embedded image or URL link accepted) and titles, dates, dimensions, media and descriptions for each work (no more than 150 words per work). Submit to theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com.