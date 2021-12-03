Arts briefs: Holiday concerts and arts events

Ornament sale

The Carolina Scrollers of Winston-Salem will hold its annual Christmas ornaments sale at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during normal store hours until Dec. 31.

Since 2013, members of the Carolina Scrollers club have hand crafted (wood scrolled) Christmas ornaments out of various wood species and sold them through the club’s Christmas Ornament Program. Club members donate all materials and many hours to make and prepare for the sale of the ornaments.

The Carolina Scrollers said that all sales are donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

Art event

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston-Salem.

This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.