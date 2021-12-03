Arts briefs: Holiday concerts and arts events

Holiday concert
Winston-Salem Symphony’s annual performance of Handel’s Messiah will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
This performance marks the Symphony’s 14th year performing what has become a Triad holiday favorite and is widely regarded as music’s most powerful message of faith. Conductor will be Christopher Gilliam, Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus Director. The performance will feature guest singers Shawnette Sulker, soprano; Sarah Coit, mezzo soprano; Karim Sulayman, tenor; and Kevin Burdette, bass; as well as members of the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus.
Tickets start at $25 by phone at 336-464-0145 or online at WSsymphony.org. All patrons attending Winston-Salem Symphony events must present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and masks are required.
‘Beautiful Star’
The Yadkin Arts Council will present the Appalachian Nativity musical “Beautiful Star” at Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main Street Yadkinville.
The play features Rev. Ledbetter and the Open Heart Community Fellowship. It begins with the story of Adam and Eve and leads up to the birth of Jesus. The musical is a retelling of the Christmas story that will have you tapping your toes.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Tickets are $22 at 336-677-6006 or yadkinarts.org. Seating is general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.
Holiday events
Here are some upcoming holiday events:
5 p.m. Dec. 5: Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
6 p.m. Dec. 5: “Christmas at the Inn” at Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5: 2021 Photos with Santa at Petsense, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Mount Airy. $15 for two prints and digital image. Guests can take pictures with cellphones. Proceeds benefit animal rescue. Text 336-443-0648 or email saveamuttkennel@yahoo.com.
Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12: Holiday Markets at Foothills Brewing and Tasting Room, 3800 Kimwell Drive, Winston-Salem. Over 50 vendors selling handmade items. tinyurl.com/8d85b5ak.
2:30 p.m. Dec. 5: Kernersville Christmas Parade at 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 5: “The Nutcracker”: Performed by the New York Ballet for Young Audiences at Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. 336-786-7998, surryarts.org.
2-3 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17: Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. reynolda.org.
5-7 p.m. Dec. 7: Craft Night with Santa at Chick-fil-A, 1925 N. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/2sh9372w.
5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 9: “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and Shop reception at Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The exhibit goes through Dec. 31. intothearts.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. greensborocoliseum.com.
6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17: Caroling Fridays at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free with admission. reynolda.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10: Music Carolina: Winter Light Concert at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass, will perform Christmas music. $25. musiccarolina.org.
6-9 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18: Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folly at 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tours of all 22 rooms in the house, filled with seasonal displays. Advance ticket purchases recommended. kornersfolly.org.
Noon, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18: “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. 336-721-1945, uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 11: Riders In The Sky: Christmas The Cowboy Way at Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Preferred $65, orchestra $55, balcony $35. 336-786-7998, surryarts.org.
10:30 a.m. Dec. 12: “Christmas Changes Everything” at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Christmas program. tinyurl.com/tfdwyenc.
Ornament sale
The Carolina Scrollers of Winston-Salem will hold its annual Christmas ornaments sale at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop at 532 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Pavilion Shopping Center in Winston-Salem during normal store hours until Dec. 31.
Since 2013, members of the Carolina Scrollers club have hand crafted (wood scrolled) Christmas ornaments out of various wood species and sold them through the club’s Christmas Ornament Program. Club members donate all materials and many hours to make and prepare for the sale of the ornaments.
The Carolina Scrollers said that all sales are donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston-Salem.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
