Arts briefs: Holiday events

The play features Rev. Ledbetter and the Open Heart Community Fellowship. It begins with the story of Adam and Eve and leads up to the birth of Jesus. The musical is a retelling of the Christmas story that will have you tapping your toes.

The performance will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.

Tickets are $22 at 336-677-6006 or yadkinarts.org. Seating is general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.

Art event

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem.

This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.

A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.