Arts briefs: Holiday events

Holiday events
6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22: “Black Nativity” at Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
3-3:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Caroling Fridays at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free with admission. reynolda.org.
Noon, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18: “The Nutcracker” at Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. 336-721-1945, uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker.
10:30 a.m. Dec. 12: “Christmas Changes Everything” at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Christmas program. tinyurl.com/tfdwyenc.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 16: Christmas with The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard: Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. $25-$30. Call 336-876-7998 or visit surryarts.org.8 a.m.-2:35 p.m. Dec. 17: Christmas Store at 975 Heath Church Road, Lexington. tinyurl.com/4efpzzvv.
1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19: Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25 or $20 for members. reynolda.org.
6:30 p.m. Dec. 17: “A Dope Christmas” at Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., No. 3835, Reidsville. $20. tinyurl.com/phbxrn3r.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: Music Carolina: A Classique Christmas at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Jazz Classique, with guest vocalist Martha Bassett. $25. musiccarolina.org.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19: High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker” at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
8 p.m. Dec. 17: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.
As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.
‘Beautiful Star’
The Yadkin Arts Council will present the Appalachian Nativity musical “Beautiful Star” at Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main Street Yadkinville.
The play features Rev. Ledbetter and the Open Heart Community Fellowship. It begins with the story of Adam and Eve and leads up to the birth of Jesus. The musical is a retelling of the Christmas story that will have you tapping your toes.
The performance will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
Tickets are $22 at 336-677-6006 or yadkinarts.org. Seating is general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
Visit intothearts.org.
Art show
GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro, presents its 42nd annual “Winter Show” featuring contemporary works in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodwork and fiberwork.
The exhibit will run through Feb. 16.
Participating artists from Winston-Salem are Shivani Ghoshal and Heather Evans Smith. Also taking part is Frank Campion of Clemmons.
Work by more than 50 artists is for sale. Proceeds provide support to participating artists, GreenHill exhibitions, arts education and community outreach.
Gallery hours are noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday and Thurdsay and 10 am.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free. Masks are required.
Visit greenhillnc.org.
Live music
Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will hold the Spirit of Giving Fundraiser & Toy Drive from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at 115 S. Elm St., Greensboro.
Live music will be by 2021 Road to Memphis Blues Challenge Band winners T.C. Carter Band.
Bring a new unwrapped toy for a child 1 to 13 years old for discounted admission or make a donation at the door. Admission $20 or $10 with toy donation. All donations will be used to purchase toys for underprivileged children in partnership with His Laboring Few Ministries.
Donations can also be mailed to: His Laboring Few Ministries: 812 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Thomasville. Checks should be noted “PBPS Toy Drive 2021” on the memo line.
Visit piedmontblues.org or facebook.com/PBPS85.
Art exhibit
Watercolor artist Rick Jones, a juried member of The Exhibiting Artists of the LAAC (Lewisville Area Arts Council) and part of the North Trade Street Arts collective in the Winston-Salem Arts District will present his exhibition, “Bethabara: A Historical Reflection” at Historic Bethabara Park Visitor Center, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem.
The show will run through Dec. 15.
The exhibition features scenes from Bethabara including three depictions of the 1788 Gemeinhaus, the last 18th-century German church with attached living quarters remaining in the United States.
Admission is free.
Call 336-924-8191 or visit historicbethabara.org.
Kids events
Kaleideum will celebrate the holiday with a weekend of events at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem.
Events will include:
1-3 p.m. Dec. 12: Elf Workshop. Assemble and decorate your own toy or holiday cookie house. $5 per kid or $3 for members.
4 p.m. weekdays and weekends: Kaleideum’s Laser Fantasy International show, set to old and new music, such as Pink Floyd and Lizzo. $3 or $2 for members.
Visit kaleideum.org.
Holiday concert
Salem Band will present a holiday concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College at 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem.
The concert, called “Celebrations,” will premiere arrangements of “Wexford Carol” and “O, Little Town of Bethlehem,” as well as Gus Chrysson singing “O Holy Night.” Other music will include “The Nutcracker” and “Charlie Brown” and Salem Band favorite “Morning Star Polka.”
Pre-concert music will be by Salem Saxophone Quartet.
Admission is free. Masks and proof of vaccine/negative test are required.
Visit salemband.org.
At SECCA
SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, is hosting several exhibits:
“Black@Intersection: Contemporary Black Voices in Art,” featuring 25 artists through April 17.
As its title implies, SECCA’s new exhibition highlights the work of Black artists exploring aspects of Black identity at a pivotal moment in U.S. history. It was organized by guest curator Duane Cyrus, a professor at the UNCG, where he teaches choreography, art career strategies and related subjects. In his parallel role as director of a collective known as the Theatre of Movement, he works with artists in several mediums. “Black@Intersection” brings together works by 25 artists, including Cyrus himself.
“Babette Shaw: And the Flies Decide Nothing,” a photographic exhibit by California-based social practice artist Babette Shaw through Jan. 31.
The exhibition features a series of eight still life photographs that go along with an original poem. Through sculpture and photography, she creates what she calls “reliquaries” to reveal where we are presently in regard to gender and race constructs.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.