Arts briefs: Holiday events

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-11 and 3 p.m. Dec. 12.

Tickets are $22 at 336-677-6006 or yadkinarts.org. Seating is general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before show time.

Art event

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Winston-Salem.

This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.

A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.