Arts briefs: It's Fashion week

Fashion week

The seventh annual Winston Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event that provides an showcase opportunity for local designers, artists and professionals in the apparel industry.

The theme for this year’s showcase is “It’s all About the Decades of the 80’s and 90’s.” It’s a reflection and homage to the beginning of a colorful, carefree yet political era that made statements through art, music, dance and fashion. The runway showcase will feature eight designers who will present their Fall/Winter 2021 or Spring/Summer 2022 collections. Also, local retailers will introduce the looks for 2021 Fall/Winter or Spring/Summer 2022.

Winston-Salem Fashion Week events will include:

WSFW and SECCA Designer and Artist Exhibition: Through Nov. 6 at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. This exhibit will feature works from artists as they relates to fashion, from start to finish sketches, techniques, paintings, illustrations and sculptures. Free.