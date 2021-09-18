Arts briefs: It's Fashion week

Fashion week
The seventh annual Winston Salem Fashion Week is a multicultural community event that provides an showcase opportunity for local designers, artists and professionals in the apparel industry.
The theme for this year’s showcase is “It’s all About the Decades of the 80’s and 90’s.” It’s a reflection and homage to the beginning of a colorful, carefree yet political era that made statements through art, music, dance and fashion. The runway showcase will feature eight designers who will present their Fall/Winter 2021 or Spring/Summer 2022 collections. Also, local retailers will introduce the looks for 2021 Fall/Winter or Spring/Summer 2022.
Winston-Salem Fashion Week events will include:
WSFW and SECCA Designer and Artist Exhibition: Through Nov. 6 at Milton Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. This exhibit will feature works from artists as they relates to fashion, from start to finish sketches, techniques, paintings, illustrations and sculptures. Free.
Designer showcase: “It’s All About the ‘80s and ‘90s”: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 25: Red Carpet Event with hostess Theressa Stephens and emcee Glynis Bell. $50, $100 VIP (early admission, premium seating, Red Carpet experience, exclusive receptions and swag bag). Walk the Red Carpet and enjoy creative fashions, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Designer opening showcase with Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC Diva, Dapper on a Dime. Presenting Bridal and Evening wear by Designer, Tiffany Flowers for Bella Te Couture. Returning emerging designer, Karla Fashion Designer for Peculiar Attire; and Swynette Stone for Swan Te Designs. Masks are required.
Swap Across America Light Brunch & Up-Cycle Event: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 19 at Hampton Inn, Downtown WS, 235 Cherry St. $5. A touring pop-up swap event that allows the public to discover fashion through swapping trending fashions and vintage apparel. Bring hoodies, jackets, blazers, sweaters and vests to swap (limit of 5 per person). In addition to swapping, the event will begin with a mini up-cycle fashion presentation and discussion on sustainable fashion and end with an up-cycle workshop to learn more about sustainable fashion and up-cycling. The event will feature music, fashion, vendors, door prizes and more. Items remaining after the swap will be donated to a charity.
For a full schedule and to buy tickets, go to https://wsfashionweek.com.
Festival
Kernersville Spring Folly was moved to the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festival will be from Sept, 24 to 26 in downtown Kernersville.
The event will include rides, games, live music, food, vendors and shopping. Performers will include The British Invaders, Ciera Dumas, Special Occasion Band, Watch Tower (a Dave Matthews tribute band), The Legacy Motown Review, Brooke McBride, Larry Frick, Southern Dixieland Band and Maggie Baugh.
Activities will include pony rides, a car show, face painting, Captain Jim magic, petting zoo, bounce house, tractor show, chainsaw artist and more.
Visit kernersvillespringfolly.com.
Festival
Mayberry Days will be from Sept. 21 to Sept. 26 in Mount Airy.
The festival will feature guided tours of the Andy Griffith Playhouse, live music, movie screenings, a golf tournament, a book talk by Karen Knotts (daughter of Don Knotts, who played Barney), trivia sessions, auction, whistling and checkers championship, dance and instrument lessons, and apple peeling, pork chop eating and pie eating contests.
For a schedule of events or to buy tickets, go to surryarts.org/mayberrydays.
Stage play
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Almost, Maine” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville.
On a cold night, residents of Almost, Maine, “find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 seniors (60 and older) and students at kernersvillelittletheatre.thundertix.com or 336-993-6556. Masks will be required. Visit kltheatre.com.
Stage play
Spirit Gum Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-25 outdoors at Winston-Salem Montessori School, 6050 Holder Road, Clemmons.
The play will be a strolling production, but seating will be provided.
Tickets are $15 at spiritgumtheatre.com. Sept. 23 is a pay-what-you-will performance.
Visit spiritgumtheatre.com.
Art exhibit
The exhibit “Timeshare” by Jillian Mayer wil be on display through Sept. 26 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Mayer’s work is about our society’s responses to and accommodations of environmental collapse.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-725-1904 or visit secca.org or jillianmayer.net.
Stage play
Theatre Alliance will present encore performances of “Something Rotten!” at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem
Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors (62 and older) and students by phone at 336-723-7777 or www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Guests must wear masks inside the theater.
Visit www.theatrealliance.ws.
Music festival
Gears and Guitars will be Sept. 24 to 26 in downtown Winston-Salem.
Live music will be provided by Grace Potter, Hannah Wicklund, Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian, Ida, The Smithereens, Fastball and Magnolia Green.
Tickets are $80 for three days, $40 for Sept. 24 or 25 and $20 for Sept. 26 at etix.com/ticket/v/14593.
Visit gearsandguitarsfest.com.
Central Carolina Fair
Today is the last day of the Central Carolina Fair at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The fair will feature more than 25 rides.
Admission is $5 for adults. Seniors, children under 42 inches and college students and military with ID are free.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18, admission is $15 and includes an unlimited ride wristband that’s good until 5 p.m. From 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, admission will be $1 for Dollar Days. Rides, select food items and parking will also be $1.