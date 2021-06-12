Arts briefs: Juneteenth festival, one-woman play, pottery sale and art exhibits scheduled

Juneteenth festival
Triad Cultural Arts will present a Juneteenth Celebration from June 17 to 19 in Winston-Salem.
The event will include:
6-8 p.m. June 17: Owens Daniels’ “When the Revolution Comes: Photographic Works” in the Arboreal Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem
Noon June 18: Opening Ceremony of the Juneteenth Ceremony at St. Philips Church at Old Salem and streaming on Facebook and YouTube
8:30 p.m. June 18: Aperture Cinema will present a screening of “Miss Juneteenth” at MUSE Winston-Salem, 226 S. Liberty St.
Noon-7 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Festival in the Innovation Quarter will be both inside at Biotech Place, 575 Patterson Ave., and outside in Bailey Park, 445 Patterson Ave. Indoor part of the festival will include:
Noon June 19: Opening program by Felecial Piggott Anderson, greetings from local and state officials, history and performance of Negro Spirituals by Sophia Feaster, Lawrence and Mae Burner from the N.C. Black Repertory’s “Mahalia.”
1 p.m. June 19: Early Black Builders of Salem led by Old Salem interpreters. Winston-Salem Youth Symphony will perform an excerpt from work by 18th-century Black violinist, composer, swordsman, and activist, Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint.
2 p.m. June 19: Cultural Health & Wellness. Black skin care, heart health and maintaining emotional well-being. Moderator Dr. Brenda Latham-Sadler and panelists Dr. Rechelle Tull, chief resident in dermatology; Dr. Jamy Ard, epidemiology and prevention; and Brock M. Grace, MS, LCMHC.
3 p.m. June 19: Poetic Journey through civil rights to Black Lives Matter. Featuring Authoring in Action, a dynamic group of young transformative creative writing and spoken word artists.
4 p.m. June 19: All That Jazz. Billie Holiday’s songs will be performed by local jazz vocalist Janice Price. Interactive conversation with Fran Oates, along with performances by other smooth jazz artists.
Outdoor part of the festival will include:
Noon-7 p.m. June 19: Luci Vaughn Nubian Marketplace with merchandise vendors, exhibits, food trucks, youth area, music, COVID-19 vaccines, games and more.
Visit triadculturalarts.org.
One-woman play
Taste of the Triad will present dinner and a show at 2 p.m. June 13 at 4320 Old Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem.
“The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” the one-woman play about the leader of the Underground Railroad, stars Diane Faison. Faison was a teacher for more than 30 years, as well as being an actress, visual artist, speaker and writer.
Tubman was probably the most famous “conductor” on the Underground Railroad. Faison has said she enjoys bringing history to life in the voice of Harriet Tubman.
“She was a woman with unbelievable strength, and a woman that depended on her faith to help her accomplish all the things she did,” Faison said.
Dinner will feature Southern-style cuisine. Tickets are $25 at tasteofthetriad.com. Seats are limited.
Visit tasteofthetriad.com or dianefaison.com.
Pottery sale
Sawtooth School for Visual Arts will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
Some artists are perfectionists. When their work doesn’t turn out exactly how they planned, they start all over again. Many of the rejected but practically perfect pottery pieces get donated to the sale.
Admission is free. Proceeds from pottery sales help pay for equipment and supplies for the Sawtooth’s ceramics studio. Sawtooth’s ceramics faculty members offer classes in wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing, design and clay sculpture for adults, teens and children of all skill levels.
Visit sawtooth.org.
Sculpture exhibit
SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will open a new exhibit, “Hanging Tree Guitars” by N.C.-based artist, guitar marker and one-time blues musician Freeman Vines.
The display will be on view through Sept. 12.
Vines creates guitars using found objects, including wood from a tree where a man was lynched. In addition to Vines’ sculptures, the exhibit will feature tintype photographs by Timothy Duffy.
Visit secca.org.
Story slam
The Willingham Story Slam @ Muse Winston-Salem will have a Story Slam at 7 p.m. June 17 at 226 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem.
The featured storyteller is Lynn Felder. She is a recovering journalist who is in the sometimes-paintful, often-exhilarating process of redefining herself. She writes about art, entertainment, yoga and life on her blog Artzenstuff.com.
The emcee will be Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet.
Storytellers of all skill levels are welcome to share five-minute true stories on the theme “Mountains to Climb: Rivers to Cross,” which shared the trials and tribulations, struggles and successes of life. Eight to 10 storytellers will be chosen at random to share their tales.
Register at tinyurl.com/r8rms77d.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Visit musews.org.
Solo exhibit
Woodie Anderson’s “Tooth and Nail: Fragments,” a solo show, will be on display through June 26 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem.
Working with original drawings and text, found images, historical snippets and the fever-dreams of an exhausted soul, Anderson continues her “Tooth and Nail” series exploring the tenacity of the human spirit. This exhibit features screen prints on paper and reclaimed fabrics, watercolors and mixed media.
A pop-up gift shop featuring Anderson’s hand-printed tea towels, note cards, HankiePankie Art Hankies and patches will be open. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
June gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Gullah exhibit
A new exhibit will be featured this summer at Delta Art Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, featuring the work of Diane Britton Dunham.
The exhibit is titled “Culture Keeper: The Gullah Art of Diane Britton Dunham.”
Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment.
Visit deltaartscenter.org.
— Staff Reports
