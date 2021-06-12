Arts briefs: Juneteenth festival, one-woman play, pottery sale and art exhibits scheduled

Tubman was probably the most famous “conductor” on the Underground Railroad. Faison has said she enjoys bringing history to life in the voice of Harriet Tubman.

“She was a woman with unbelievable strength, and a woman that depended on her faith to help her accomplish all the things she did,” Faison said.

Dinner will feature Southern-style cuisine. Tickets are $25 at tasteofthetriad.com. Seats are limited.

Pottery sale

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.

Some artists are perfectionists. When their work doesn’t turn out exactly how they planned, they start all over again. Many of the rejected but practically perfect pottery pieces get donated to the sale.

Admission is free. Proceeds from pottery sales help pay for equipment and supplies for the Sawtooth’s ceramics studio. Sawtooth’s ceramics faculty members offer classes in wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing, design and clay sculpture for adults, teens and children of all skill levels.