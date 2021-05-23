Arts briefs: Landscape photography by Jonathan Riddle on display

Entry is free, and the deadline is June 30. All work must be created in the past five years. Artists may submit up to five works of art. Each artist selected will receive a participation honorarium. SECCA will work with each artist to arrange shipping/return or printing of artwork, artists will not have to pay any shipping fees. Acceptance into exhibition does not require artist travel, but artists are encouraged to attend.

Selected artists will be notified on or before Aug. 1.

Submit a PDF that includes artist contact information and social media links, resume or CV, a letter of interest (no more than 300 words) about why your work should be chosen, one to five works for consideration (printed, embedded image or URL link accepted) and titles, dates, dimensions, media and descriptions for each work (no more than 150 words per work). Submit to theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com.

Themes include:

Understanding the socio-political reasons for supporting Black Lives.

Focus on the past year of activism in support of Black Lives including other images of Black life during the pandemic.

Themes of Blackness as fluidity and movement. A geography of Black mobility. Illuminating the diversity and movement within Blackness.