Arts briefs: Landscape photography by Jonathan Riddle on display

Landscape art
The Stokes County Arts Council is featuring landscape photography by Jonathan Riddle now through May 31 in the Apple Gallery at 500 N. Main Street in Danbury.
Riddle became interested in landscape photography as a teenager when he received an old Ricoh film camera as a Christmas present. When he was 14, he won a local photography contest at the county fair in Charleston, S.C., where he grew up, and after that he said he was hooked. He now lives in King.
Riddle described his exhibit as East meets West, and said, “You’ll find a combination of landscape and wildlife photography focused here in North Carolina and Virginia, and in the U.S. and Canadian Rockies (Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and Alberta, Canada).”
The arts council is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-593-8159 or visit stokesarts.org.
Seeking art
Guest Curator Duane Cyrus is seeking artist submissions for Black@Intersection, a special exhibition coming to the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in November 2021.
Officials at SECCA said, “We are especially seeking photographic works. However, work in other disciplines — including but not limited to film, sculpture, mural, and poetry — are encouraged to apply. If you have a unique artistic approach or form — let us know.”
Entry is free, and the deadline is June 30. All work must be created in the past five years. Artists may submit up to five works of art. Each artist selected will receive a participation honorarium. SECCA will work with each artist to arrange shipping/return or printing of artwork, artists will not have to pay any shipping fees. Acceptance into exhibition does not require artist travel, but artists are encouraged to attend.
Selected artists will be notified on or before Aug. 1.
Submit a PDF that includes artist contact information and social media links, resume or CV, a letter of interest (no more than 300 words) about why your work should be chosen, one to five works for consideration (printed, embedded image or URL link accepted) and titles, dates, dimensions, media and descriptions for each work (no more than 150 words per work). Submit to theatreofmovement.info@gmail.com.
Themes include:
Understanding the socio-political reasons for supporting Black Lives.
Focus on the past year of activism in support of Black Lives including other images of Black life during the pandemic.
Themes of Blackness as fluidity and movement. A geography of Black mobility. Illuminating the diversity and movement within Blackness.
The Black body as a site of agency and power for Black lives.
Black Women in activism and leadership.
Blackness as a form of sustainable connectivity to the Earth.
Cyrus is a Bessie Award-nominated performer and a professor at UNCG, where he teaches choreography, improvisation, repertory and career strategies for artists. He is director of Theatre of Movement, a collective that produces performing and visual arts collaborations and curations.
For more about Cyrus or exhibit submissions, go to secca.org.
Comedy play
ARTC Theatre will present “Savannah Sipping Society” at 110 W. Seventh St. in Winston-Salem.
“Savannah Sipping Society,” written by Jones Hope Wooten, is a comedy about four Southern woman, all needing to “rev up” their lives in their middle years — divorced, widowed, fired and seeking her special place.
Performances will be at 3 p.m. May 23.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors and students at brownpapertickets.com or artctheatre.com. Groups should call 336-408-9739. First responders are admitted for free with their IDs.
Seating will be limited to 45, and masks are required.
Visit artctheatre.com.
Art exhibit
A two-artist exhibit is open through May 30 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
“Complexities, and the Nuances of the Human Spirit” by Charles Hahn will feature black-and-white photography that captures each person’s sensibility and inner self.
“Wayfinding” by Katherine Mahler draws on memories of time spent on the Great Lakes and Niagara River. The series began as a way for the artist to remember places and times of her childhood.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A Gallery Hop will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7. Admission is free.
Visit artworks-gallery.org.
Art exhibit
Yadkin Arts Council will present the exhibit “YES!” by artist collective “Out of the Blue” through June 25 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
“Out of the Blue” is an artist collective featuring work by Beth Andrews, Marion Cloaninger, Marsha Holmes and Susan Marlowe, all visual artists from the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina. From the literal to the whimsical, their work intersects the worlds of imagination and inspiration. Their art includes beautiful visions of the Appalachian Mountains and culture, vivid contemporary mixed media pieces and playful and joyous celebrations of life.
Visit yadkinarts.org.
Art exhibit
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) will present “/200,” a new exhibition of work by Tennessee-based artist Ali Waller through June 13 in SECCA’s Community Gallery, 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.
The artist makes sculpture installations using plaster casts of feminine bodies to tell the stories of survivors of sexual assault.
Waller invites women of the local community to participate by adding plaster casts of their bodies to the sculpture installation. Plaster casting appointments are $20, and each cast can be purchased for an additional $80 after the close of the exhibition.
Admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation.
To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/3jf6d5u6. Visit secca.org.
— Staff Reports