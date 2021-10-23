Arts briefs: Live music, improv and fun for kids this week

Live music

Yadkin Arts Council will present N.C.-based bluegrass quartet Chatham County Line at Willingham Theater for Halloween weekend. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.

Chatham County Line has been beating the stage with their cowboy boots for more than two decades. The 2020 release of the group’s ninth studio album “Strange Fascination” features acoustic guitar, harmonica, mandolin, fiddle and standup bass, adding touches of pedal steel, banjo, piano, synthesizers and, for the first time, drums on every track.

Tickets are $35 at yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. Visit chathamcountyline.com or yadkinarts.org.

Improv show

The Bunker Dogs of Winston-Salem will host a special Halloween improv comedy show at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Reynolds Place Theatre at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.