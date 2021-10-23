Arts briefs: Live music, improv and fun for kids this week

Live music
Yadkin Arts Council will present N.C.-based bluegrass quartet Chatham County Line at Willingham Theater for Halloween weekend. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
Chatham County Line has been beating the stage with their cowboy boots for more than two decades. The 2020 release of the group’s ninth studio album “Strange Fascination” features acoustic guitar, harmonica, mandolin, fiddle and standup bass, adding touches of pedal steel, banjo, piano, synthesizers and, for the first time, drums on every track.
Tickets are $35 at yadkinarts.org or 336-679-2941. Visit chathamcountyline.com or yadkinarts.org.
Improv show
The Bunker Dogs of Winston-Salem will host a special Halloween improv comedy show at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s Reynolds Place Theatre at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.
Founded in 2016, the Winston-Salem improv comedy troupe has grown from practicing in a living room to becoming a group of misfits supported by myriad community organizations, including the Arts Council. Bunker Dogs specializes in Chicago-style, short-form comedy. All of the content that takes place onstage is made up on the spot and inspired by the audience’s cues. This show will be filled with spooky elements and Halloween-themed content. The recommended audience age is 15 and older.
Tickets are $15 at tinyurl.com/3mjmvdxf or 336-747-1414.
Visit intothearts.org or facebook.com/bunkerdogs.
Kids event
Truck & Treat BOOsted, Kaleideum’s annual Halloween fundraiser, will be 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Kaleideum North, 400 W Hanes Mill Road.
Participants will trick-or-treat for candy and novelty items along the trail of Kaleideum’s Outdoor Science and Environmental Park among a variety of trucks and other specialty vehicles. Family-friendly activities are also planned, including weird science, gem hunting, a balloon artist, Halloween crafts, a spooky trail, a costume contest with prizes and photo ops with costumed characters.
The event is a fundraiser for educational programming at Kaleideum.
Advance tickets are $5 at www.kaleideum.org until 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 or $7 the day of the event. Through the Museums for All program, EBT cardholders may purchase tickets for $3 on the day of the event.
Visit kaleideum.org.
Art event
Artist Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet created the STICKIT while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. A STICKIT is a small sculpture in static motion created from sticks and paper about 18 inches tall.
Beginning Oct. 24, she will exhibit Sojourn STICKITs at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Dr. in Winston-Salem. DiNapoli-Mylet said Sojourn STICKITs “are akin to their smaller, sister STICKITs in rhythmic gesture and cathartic humor but loom large (about 7 feet tall) and are a traveling group.”
She will also present a workshop from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Main Gallery at SECCA for those 16 and older. Guests can create small STICKITs.
Participants are asked to bring a stick, lightweight fabric, lace or any small object to include in their sculpture. All other materials are included.
Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/rue52839.
Fashion art
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem through Nov. 6.
The juried exhibition will celebrate the process related to designing apparel and fashion accessories.
“The Art of Fashion, an Art Exhibit” is a collaboration between Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) and Winston-Salem Fashion Week (WSFW), and it will include sketches, illustrations, textiles and 3-D art works.
Eight local artists will be featured in the exhibition, including apparel design from Mary Nease, beaded handmade jewelry by Marlene Kuser, and haute couture fashion designs by Swynette Stone-Smith.
Visit intothearts.org.