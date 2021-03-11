Arts briefs: Live streaming concert with Reynolda Quartet scheduled for March 14

Quartet concert
The Reynolda Quartet will present a livestreamed concert at 3 p.m. March 14.
The quartet, composed of violinists Ida Bieler and Janet Orenstein, violist Ulrich Eichenauer and cellist Brooks Whitehouse, all of whom serve as faculty at UNCSA, will perform “Concert of Gratitude,” the second concert in collaboration with Reynolda House.
Cost is $10 per household at tinyurl.com/zzz69ywc.
Visit uncsa.edu.
Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Affee works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is June 6 by midnight. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2-D and 3-D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2-D, $150 for People’s Choice 3-D and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried- show.
Solo shows
Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows through March 28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.”
Akers said, “The best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.” Daniels’ work is “Social Realism Art,” a term used by artists to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class. Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Go to arworks-gallery.org.
Film festival
The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons can view films through March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.
This year’s virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are: “Breaking Bread,” “Havana Curveball,” “Leona,” “400 Miles to Freedom,” “Nora’s Will,” “Shared Legacies: The African-American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance” and “They Ain’t Ready for Me.”
Trailers for each film can be found at myTJFF.com.
Individual tickets ($5 individual, $8 family), Reel Deal passes ($30 individual, $50 family), and Friend of the Festival packages ($100) can now be purchased online at myTJFF.com.
Reel Deal movie passes gives access to all seven films during the festival. A Friend of the Festival membership gives access to all seven films, gives a $50 donation to the Triad Jewish Film Festival, recognition in the Digital Movie Program, and a special gift basket delivery to those who live in the Triad area.
Sights, sounds
A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
“Murray Bay: Standing Wave” is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”
Bright’s “Walden (II)” is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-723-7395 or go to sawtooth.org.
Nature exhibit
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host an exhibition by Winston-Salem artist Carolina Corona in its Arboreal Gallery at The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.
“Reflections: A Collection of Works by Carolina Corona” will be open through March 27.
Corona is passionate about nature and environmental justice, and her artwork is a celebration of that fact. Through her paintings, Corona says she aims to share her vision of the world around her and some of her innermost thoughts.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. COVID protocols are in place and masks are required.
The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Visit www.intothearts.org/ milton-rhodes-center.
Virtual exhibit
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, has launched a virtual exhibit called “Who Was Aunt Dealy?” that investigates the life of Clara Körner. Her life, from 1820-96, offers a chance to explore the impact that slavery, Reconstruction and a fast-changing society had upon the lives of Americans.
Tying into the theme of 2021’s Black History Month — “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” — the exhibit traces the story of a woman who was born into enslavement and yet enjoyed rare privileges for a Black woman during this period, and who also made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the family that lived at Körner’s Folly.
Find the exhibit at tinyurl.com/vdpt64.
For more, visit kornersfolly.org.
‘Look Closer’
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder through April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
Virtual theater
Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival will feature Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat” as Part One of the two-part online festival celebrating a diverse range of contemporary theater performed by third- and fourth-year student actors.
“Sweat,” a tale of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation, will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. March 12-13 and 4 p.m. March 14.
Reservations for the free performances are available at uncsa.edu/performances or by calling the UNCSA Box Office at 336-721-1945.
Quin Gordon, director of recruitment for the School of Drama and director of “Sweat,” said the festival includes new, more diverse work for the students.
Visit uncsa.edu.
Sights, sounds
A new exhibition by Paul Bright and Leigh Ann Hallberg will be on display through March 19 in the Davis Gallery at Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 226 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
“Murray Bay: Standing Wave” is a series of fabric collages and embroidered linens created by Hallberg. The work is based on blankets from Murray Bay, a city on Canada’s Saint Lawrence Seaway where the blankets were handwoven and sold. The second half of the title names a phenomenon defined in physics — a wave that “oscillates in place without transmitting energy along its extent.”
Bright’s “Walden (II)” is a recently remixed aural collage centered on sounds from Walden Pond, which was made famous by author Henry David Thoreau.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Call 336-723-7395 or go to sawtooth.org.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports