Arts briefs: Meet author Denise Kiernan

New film
“Fix,” a feature-length musical produced by two recent graduates of UNC-Chapel Hill, will be shown at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., on Monday at 7 p.m.
The film involved a team of more than 40 UNC students. One of the producers is Julia Stamey, the daughter of Chris Stamey, a Winston-Salem native who formed the seminal power pop band, the dB’s.
Members of the dB’s, the Mountain Goats and Superchunk performed on the film’s original soundtrack.
The story centers on three estranged high-school friends who run into each other at a rock concert and are forced to reevaluate where they are in their lives.
Chris Stamey, producer Nicholas Bafia and selected cast members will participate in a Q & A after the screening.
Visit aperturecinema.com.
Kaleideum After Dark
Kaleideum After Dark will be held 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kaleideum North, 400 West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.
The event is Kaleideum’s 21-plus event series for adults.
“This is the perfect date night event with 20+ vendors showing off their wares for the holidays,” Shari Brady, Kaleideum’s vice president of Education and Engagement, said. “There will be jewelry, paintings, woodcraft, ornaments, cards, and more. It’s a great time to shop local and support our community … and, of course, play in the museum, too.”
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for non-members. The price includes one complimentary wine/spirit tasting ticket and a complimentary wine glass.
“Raylen Vineyards and Broad Branch Distillery will be on site with cash bars,” Brady said.
At the event, Kaleideum will debut its new laser system from Laser Fantasy International.
“The new laser system is an immersive experience with two Rainbow FX solid-state laser projectors that splash brilliant high-color laser light across the surface of the dome,” said Caitlyn Zarzar, Kaleideum’s Director of Immersive Experiences. “In addition to the state-of-the-art projectors, we have a brand-new selection of music — from old favorites such as Pink Floyd to today’s musical stars such as Lizzo.”
Tickets to Kaleideum After Dark include the Laser Show debut. Starting Nov. 22, visitors can check the Planetarium schedule for Laser Special shows throughout the week. Laser shows are $3; $2 for nonmembers.
Book event
An evening with author Denise Kiernan will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem.
Kiernan will discuss her book, “We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace” with bestselling author Wiley Cash.
Kiernan is an author, journalist and producer who has worked as a writer for more than 20 years. Her last two books — “The Last Castle” and “The Girls of Atomic City” — were New York Times bestsellers.
Wiley Cash is the New York Times bestselling author of several novels including 2021’s “When Ghosts Come Home” and “A Land More Kind Than Home.” He teaches fiction writing and literature at the UNC-Asheville, where he serves as Alumni Author-in-Residence.
The event is free. Register at bookmarksnc.org/DeniseKiernan.
Visit bookmarksnc.org.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” from Nov. 12-Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston-Salem.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
Visit intothearts.org.