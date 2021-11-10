Arts briefs: Meet author Denise Kiernan

New film

“Fix,” a feature-length musical produced by two recent graduates of UNC-Chapel Hill, will be shown at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., on Monday at 7 p.m.

The film involved a team of more than 40 UNC students. One of the producers is Julia Stamey, the daughter of Chris Stamey, a Winston-Salem native who formed the seminal power pop band, the dB’s.

Members of the dB’s, the Mountain Goats and Superchunk performed on the film’s original soundtrack.

The story centers on three estranged high-school friends who run into each other at a rock concert and are forced to reevaluate where they are in their lives.

Chris Stamey, producer Nicholas Bafia and selected cast members will participate in a Q & A after the screening.

Kaleideum After Dark

Kaleideum After Dark will be held 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 13 at Kaleideum North, 400 West Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

The event is Kaleideum’s 21-plus event series for adults.