Arts briefs: Meet author Denise Kiernan

Virtual film
RiverRun International Film Festival will offer “Theirs is the Kingdom” in its Virtual Theater through Nov. 29 as part of RiverRun Rewind — return engagements of festival favorites.
The documentary, from Chris Zaluski, assistant teaching professor in the Wake Forest University Documentary Film Program, follows the creation of a contemporary fresco mural inside the sanctuary of a small church in Asheville, examining the intersection of poverty and portraiture. From first sketch to final unveiling, the viewer witnesses the difficulties of this ancient artistic technique.
Tickets are $12 at riverrunfilm.com.
Visit riverrunfilm.com.
New film
“Fix,” a feature-length musical produced by two recent graduates of UNC-Chapel Hill, will be shown at Aperture Cinema, 311 W. Fourth St., at 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
The film involved a team of more than 40 UNC students. One of the producers is Julia Stamey, the daughter of Chris Stamey, a Winston-Salem native who formed the seminal power pop band, the dB’s.
Members of the dB’s, the Mountain Goats and Superchunk performed on the film’s original soundtrack.
The story centers on three estranged high-school friends who run into each other at a rock concert and are forced to reevaluate where they are in their lives.
Chris Stamey, producer Nicholas Bafia and selected cast members will participate in a Q & A after the screening.
Visit aperturecinema.com.
Book event
An evening with author Denise Kiernan will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. in Winston-Salem.
Kiernan will discuss her book, “We Gather Together: A Nation Divided, a President in Turmoil, and a Historic Campaign to Embrace Gratitude and Grace” with bestselling author Wiley Cash.
Kiernan is an author, journalist and producer who has worked as a writer for more than 20 years. Her last two books — “The Last Castle” and “The Girls of Atomic City” — were New York Times bestsellers.
Wiley Cash is the New York Times bestselling author of several novels including 2021’s “When Ghosts Come Home” and “A Land More Kind Than Home.” He teaches fiction writing and literature at the UNC-Asheville, where he serves as Alumni Author-in-Residence.
The event is free. Register at bookmarksnc.org/DeniseKiernan.
Visit bookmarksnc.org.
Art event
The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host “There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays: A Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale” from through Dec. 31 in the Main Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 North Spruce St. Winston-Salem.
This exhibit and art sale will feature artists from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and will feature a mix of media including art on canvas, handmade jewelry and accessories, leather goods, woodworking crafts, fiber arts and more.
A sip and shop reception will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 with featured exhibition artists and an interactive living room set provided by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
Art may be purchased and taken on the same day.
The exhibition will also include works by Robert King, highlighting paintings and sculptures from his “Phenoumena and Earthwork” series. King lives in Winston-Salem and completed his Ph.D. in cultural studies/education at UNCG. His artistic process is the dialogue between materials and memories inspired by the human form and solitude in nature.
Visit intothearts.org.
Lights show
The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, opened Nov. 12 and will run through Jan. 1.
The show’s operating hours will be 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly.
The Gift Village, which is anchored by the Gift Shop inside the Red Barn will be open, and S’moresville, operated by Lowes Foods, will continue the marshmallow roasting tradition.
Tanglewood Farms is taking reservations for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides.
Ticket prices for the Festival of Lights are $20 cash, $23 credit card for family cars, vans and trucks; $45 cash, $48 credit card for commercial vans, limos and mini-buses; and $115 cash, $118 credit card for motor coaches and buses. Discount nights are Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23.
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation suggested that people visit Monday through Thursday evenings early in the season because Friday through Sunday evenings and the days just before Christmas tend to be busy.
Visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol or call 336-703-6481.
Symphony concert
Winston-Salem Symphony will present “Wild Dreams” as part of its Classics Concert Series at 3 p.m. today at Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 W. Fourth St., downtown Winston-Salem.
Guest conductor will be Carolyn Kuan and internationally acclaimed pianist Michael Lewin will perform as guest artist.
American composer Laura Karpman’s “All American” will open the concert series. The symphony will also perform Felix Mendelssohn’s festive Fourth Symphony.
Tickets start at $25 at 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.
Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test and masks are required. Visit wssymphony.org/covid19 for more details.
Visit wssymphony.org.