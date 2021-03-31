Arts briefs: Power Ranger to visit Triad

Power Ranger visit
“Power Rangers” star Jason Faunt will make an appearance from 5 to 7 p.m. April 2 at Ssalefish Comics at 1622 Stanley Road, Suite 118 in Greensboro.
A native of Chicago, Faunt played baseball growing up and earned a scholarship to UNC-Asheville. He was going to be a Major League Baseball player but decided to move to Los Angeles to get into acting.
Faunt’s appearance is part of a national Power Ranger Protection Program, which sends members from different iterations of the “Power Rangers” television series to comic book stores to support locally owned businesses during the pandemic.
The event is free, but there is a fee for autographs.
Visit ssalefish.net/greensboro.
Jazz concert
Titus Gant will perform a virtual jazz concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 1.
April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and High Point Arts Council is partnering with Smithsonian National Museum of American History to increase jazz awareness.
Gant is a music educator, performer and social advocate. He began singing and playing drums in church, then learned saxophone at 10. Gant later earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music.
Gant will perform his debut single release “Look How Far I’ve Come,” as well as other original work from his forthcoming album. His music combines groove, creativity and expression of faith.
Tickets are $10 at highpointartscouncil.ticketspice.com/titus-gant-live.
Visit highpointarts.org.
Author event
Greensboro Bound will holds a virtual version of its annual Dinner With Friends at 6:30 p.m. April 15.
The event will feature 10 simultaneous discussions lead by hosts knowledgeable in one of 10 genres (you choose your genre). Each discussion will include discussions that highlight authors who will be part of 2021 Greensboro Bound Literary Festival “21 Conversations.” Genres include cookbooks, literary fiction, memoir/personal essay, mystery/detective, nonfiction, poetry, romance, sci-fi/fantasy, short story and young adult/crossover.
Cost is $25 for an author section at tinyurl.com/jr3n324j.
Downtown restaurants Jerusalem Market and Machete will have meals for sale. Cost is $20 for a shawarma or chicken kabob meal from Jerusalem Market or $50 for Charcuterie or Vegetarian from Machete at tinyurl.com/jr3n324j.
Visit greensborobound.com.
Virtual theater
UNCG School of Theatre will present virtual versions of “The World On A Hill” by Alice Childress and “How We Got Here: An Oral History Play” by Karen Sabo.
“The World on a Hill” centers on an affluent white woman who takes her son, Lionel, for a picnic up a hill near their summer vacation home. After Lionel rushes off down the hill in search of sweets, he comes across Winston, a Black teenager, and Norma must face the reality of her prejudice.
“How We Got Here: An Oral History Play” is based on transcripts from the Southern Oral History Database. Using four actors playing 10 diverse characters, this show features stories of regular people who want ordinary things — lunch at the Greensboro Woolworth’s, to be pregnant and professional, to sit downstairs at a movie theatre — but who find they must fight for respect and equal treatment.
Tickets are $5 at tinyurl.com/jxf74nz3 or by phone at 336-334-4392 and will be available for online streaming from April 8 to 10.
Visit uncgtheatre.com.
‘Look Closer’
Yadkin Cultural Arts will present a new exhibit called “Look Closer” by John Scrudder through April 23 in Welborn Gallery, 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville.
Scrudder was featured in the Yadkin Arts Councils Juried Exhibition Show in 2020.
Scrudder, who has lived in North Carolina since 1997, creates abstract mazes with tiny designs and seemingly erratic lines on upcycled items such as wakeboards and mirrors.
Nature art
A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The exhibition will feature works by 19th-century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails.
To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.
Seeking artists
Yadkin Arts Council has issued a call for art for its 2021 juried exhibition at Welborn Gallery.
Artists from across North Carolina are eligible to participate in the 10th annual exhibit, which will be on display from July 1 to Aug. 27.
Affee Vickers, local Winston-Salem artist, will be the juror for this exhibition. Vickers works in glass, acrylic, stainless steel, titanium, abstract art, oil paintings and sculptures.
The deadline to enter the show is by midnight June 6. Eligibility for entry is open to fine art artists in both 2D and 3D categories who are at least 18 and live in North Carolina.
Prizes will be awarded and an opening reception will be July 1. Depending on social distancing limitations in July, the Arts Council is planning on hosting the opening reception in person. More details will follow closer to the date.
Awards will be: $1,250 for first place, $850 for second place, $500 for third place, $150 for People’s Choice 2D, $150 for People’s Choice 3D, and $100 for six honorable mentions.
For more about Vickers or to apply, go to yadkinarts.org/annual-juried-show.
— Staff Reports