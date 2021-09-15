Arts briefs: Stage plays, concerts and art exhibits this week

Stage play
Kernersville Little Theatre will present “Almost, Maine” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18, 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 at Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville.
On a cold night, residents of Almost, Maine, “find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend — almost.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 seniors (60 and older) and students at kernersvillelittletheatre.thundertix.com or 336-993-6556. Masks will be required. Visit kltheatre.com.
Stage play
Spirit Gum Theatre Company presents Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 23-25 outdoors at Winston-Salem Montessori School, 6050 Holder Road, Clemmons.
The play will be a strolling production, but seating will be provided.
Tickets are $15 at spiritgumtheatre.com. Sept. 23 is a pay-what-you-will performance
Visit spiritgumtheatre.com.
Art exhibit
The exhibit “Timeshare” by Jillian Mayer wil be on display through Sept. 26 at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
Mayer’s work is about our society’s responses to and accommodations of environmental collapse.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Call 336-725-1904 or visit secca.org or jillianmayer.net.
Stage play
Theatre Alliance will present encore performances of “Something Rotten!” at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem
Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors (62 and older) and students by phone at 336-723-7777 or www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office.
Guests must wear masks inside the theater.
Visit www.theatrealliance.ws.
Music festival
Gears and Guitars will be Sept. 24 to 26 in downtown Winston-Salem.
Live music will be provided by Grace Potter, Hannah Wicklund, Gov’t Mule, Devon Gilfillian, Ida, The Smithereens, Fastball and Magnolia Green.
Tickets are $80 for three days, $40 for Sept. 24 or 25 and $20 for Sept. 26 at etix.com/ticket/v/14593.
Visit gearsandguitarsfest.com.
UNCSA concert
UNCSA Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St. NW, Winston-Salem.
The group will play Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, led by acclaimed guest conductor and alumnus Robert Franz. This is the first of three programs this season featuring the full orchestra performing for live audiences after a yearlong absence because of COVID-19.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students at uncsa.edu/performances or 336-721-1945.
With health and safety as a top priority and in compliance with the citywide indoor mask mandate, audience members (and musicians as practical) are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Visit uncsa.edu.
Central Carolina Fair
Central Carolina Fair will return to Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, from Sept. 10-19.
The fair will feature more than 25 rides
Admission is $5 for adults. Seniors, children under 42 inches and college students and military with ID are free.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18, admission is $15 and includes an unlimited ride wristband that’s good until 5 p.m. From 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15, admission will be $1 for Dollar Days. Rides, select food items and parking will also be $1.
Visit centralcarolinafair.com.
R&B, symphony
Legendary R&B group Boys II Men will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 18 with Greensboro Symphony at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St. in Greensboro.
In its 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.
Tickets are $45-$95 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
7 p.m. Sept. 17: Brooke McBride Band (country), food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, sandwiches, burgers, vegetable options) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefieldcellars.com.
— Staff Reports
— Staff Reports