Arts briefs: Summer Solstice event, pottery sale and more

Solstice event
Greensboro Summer Solstice will be from 2 to 10 p.m. June 19 at Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, and in Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive in Greensboro.
The event will include a bazaar with artists, vendors, food and drink, body artists, and more; two stages with music and dance; a drum circle; stilt walkers; a parasol parade; minstrels; aerialists; and a fire finale (at 9 p.m.).
Whimsical costumes are encouraged.
Admission is $10. Children 12 and younger are free. No pets.
Visit greensborosummersolstice.org.
Pottery sale
Sawtooth School for Visual Arts will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
Some artists are perfectionists. When their work doesn’t turn out exactly how they planned, they start all over again. Many of the rejected but practically perfect pottery pieces get donated to the sale.
Admission is free. Proceeds from pottery sales help pay for equipment and supplies for the Sawtooth’s ceramics studio. Sawtooth’s ceramics faculty members offer classes in wheel-throwing, hand-building, glazing, design and clay sculpture for adults, teens and children of all skill levels.
Visit sawtooth.org.
Zoo art
In honor of National Zoo & Aquarium Month, Randolph Arts Guild and Sara Smith Self Gallery presents “Wild Art: Artists of the N.C. Zoo.”
The video, at randolphartsguild.com/wild-art-artists-of-the-north-carolina-zoo, shows the sculptures and artwork at the zoo and how they were created.
And of course, the works can be seen at the zoo, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro.
Visit randolphartsguild.com or nczoo.org.
Sculpture
SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem, will open a new exhibit, “Hanging Tree Guitars” by N.C.-based artist, guitar marker and one-time blues musician Freeman Vines.
The display will be on view through Sept. 12.
Vines creates guitars using found objects, including wood from a tree where a man was lynched. In addition to Vines’ sculptures, the exhibit will feature tintype photographs by Timothy Duffy.
Visit secca.org.
Gullah exhibit
A new exhibit will be featured this summer at Delta Art Center, 2611 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem, featuring the work of Diane Britton Dunham.
The exhibit is titled “Culture Keeper: The Gullah Art of Diane Britton Dunham.”
Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday or by appointment.
Visit deltaartscenter.org.
