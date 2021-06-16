Arts briefs: Summer Solstice event, pottery sale and more

Solstice event

Greensboro Summer Solstice will be from 2 to 10 p.m. June 19 at Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, and in Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive in Greensboro.

The event will include a bazaar with artists, vendors, food and drink, body artists, and more; two stages with music and dance; a drum circle; stilt walkers; a parasol parade; minstrels; aerialists; and a fire finale (at 9 p.m.).

Whimsical costumes are encouraged.

Admission is $10. Children 12 and younger are free. No pets.

Pottery sale

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts will present the Not Quite Perfect Pottery sale from 5 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.

Some artists are perfectionists. When their work doesn’t turn out exactly how they planned, they start all over again. Many of the rejected but practically perfect pottery pieces get donated to the sale.