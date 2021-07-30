Arts briefs: Symphony tickets available August 2

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.

For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.

Outdoor concerts

Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:

6 p.m. Aug. 1: MUSEP the Musical, Broadway Through the Decades at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.

7 p.m. Aug. 6: Zoe and Cloyd (Americana), food by West Coast Wanderer (meat and/or veggie on grilled naan bread and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefield cellars.com.

7 p.m. Aug. 7: The Pinkerton Raid at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.