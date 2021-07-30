Arts briefs: Symphony tickets available August 2

Symphony tickets
Winston-Salem Symphony will begin selling single tickets for the 2021-22 season on Aug. 2.
Entitled “A Kaleioscope of Music in Color,” the season will feature a variety of concerts with special guests and fun themes.
In honor of its 75th anniversary in 2022, the symphony is offering a buy-one-get-one-free ticket special for three select concerts, including “The Chevalier: A Play with Music on Sept. 11 and 12, “The Lark Ascending” on Oct. 2 and 3 and “A Carolina Christmas with the Camel City Jazz Orchestra on Nov. 27 and 28.
Buy tickets by phone at 336-464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.
For the schedule, visit wssymphony.org.
Arts event
The N.C. Black Repertory Company will present “Holy Ground Revival,” a weeklong celebration of the arts from Aug. 2 to 7 at Winston Square Park Amphitheatre, 310 S. Marshall St., Winston- Salem.
The event is in association with The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Out at the Movies.
The schedule will include:
7 p.m. Aug. 2: Alyson Williams featuring Reggie Buie Trio
8:30 p.m. Aug. 3: The film “The Wiz”
8:30 p.m. Aug. 4: The film “Digging for Weldon Irvine”
8:30 p.m. Aug. 5: The film “Akeelah and the Bee”
7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7: “The Golden Tales of Hip Hop”
All events are free and open to the public.
Music festival
Music Carolina SummerFest will be from Aug. 3 to 31.
The schedule will be:
7:30 p.m. Aug. 3: Kairoff at the Keyboard at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 7: The Great American Songbook: “At Last” at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 14: From Operetta to Ragtime: Music at the Turn of the Century at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, Winston-Salem
7:30 p.m. Aug. 18: Jazz Classique: Beethoven and His Teachers” at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Eno String Quartet & Dmitri Vorobiev at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
Classical Conversations, free 45-minute lecture discussions with the artists, will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 with Peter Kairoff and 11 a.m. Aug. 11 with James Allbritten.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 6 to 18 at musiccarolina.org.
For more about the artists, go to musiccarolina.org.
Outdoor concerts
Outdoor summer concerts will continue this week with:
6 p.m. Aug. 1: MUSEP the Musical, Broadway Through the Decades at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park streaming at facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro and youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC. Free. creativegreensboro.org.
7 p.m. Aug. 6: Zoe and Cloyd (Americana), food by West Coast Wanderer (meat and/or veggie on grilled naan bread and more) at Friday Flavors Concert Series at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door. Social distancing and masks are required. Bring chairs. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets. 336-644-9908 or stonefield cellars.com.
7 p.m. Aug. 7: The Pinkerton Raid at City Sunsets Concert Series at Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Free. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. greensborodowntownparks.org.
7-10 p.m. Aug. 7: Phase Band at Summer on Liberty at Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. downtownws.com/music.
6 p.m. Aug. 8: Cory Luetjen and Sweet Dreams at Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park at White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Free entry and parking. Guests can bring food. Alcohol for sale. creativegreensboro.org.
Volunteers neededRegistration is open for the 2021 N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10-12 in Greensboro.
Volunteers attend to artists and vendors, assist the public and more.
For positions, shifts and registration, go to ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
