Arts briefs:The SteelDrivers kick off the Summer Music Shindihg

A talkback with the cast, crew and audience will be after each performance.

COVID-19 protocols, as laid out by the N.C. Governor’s Office and the CDC, will be followed: masks, distancing and hand washing.

Tickets are free with registration at www.intothearts.org. Donations will be accepted.

Call 336-655-7047 or visit www.artzenstuff.com.

Seeking art

Guest Curator Duane Cyrus is seeking artist submissions for Black@Intersection, a special exhibition coming to the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in November 2021.

Officials at SECCA said, “We are especially seeking photographic works. However, work in other disciplines — including but not limited to film, sculpture, mural, and poetry — are encouraged to apply. If you have a unique artistic approach or form — let us know.”